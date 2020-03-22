Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The 25th running of the Dubai World Cup has been called off, it was confirmed on Sunday afternoon.

Due growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, the difficult decision was made to call off the meeting at Meydan Racecourse which was due to take place on Saturday, March 28.

Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board & CEO Meydan Group LLC, announced: “Due to the ongoing global health implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and precautionary measures being implement by the UAE government, the organising committee regrets to announce the cancellation of the Dubai World Cup 2020 meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 28.”