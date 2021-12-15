All travellers to the UAE must present a negative result of a PCR test at the airport of departure. Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News

Travelling to the UAE

As per the official UAE government website – u.ae – all travellers to the UAE must present a negative result of a PCR test at the airport of departure. How close to your flight’s departure time you need to get the test done will vary — depending on where you are travelling from. Here are the details:

Travelling to Dubai: rules as of November 30, 2021

Rules for Dubai residence visa holders

All UAE residents can travel to Dubai without an approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRA) or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICA), as per the u.ae,. However, residents travelling from the following countries will need an approval:

Bangladesh

Ethiopia

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

South Africa

Sudan

Citizens of all countries can visit the UAE for tourism, if they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines. They must undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival. However, passengers who have been in 7 African countries mentioned above in the 14 days preceding their scheduled/intended visit to Dubai are not permitted to enter the emirate.

Exemptions:

Approval is not needed for those who got a newly-issued residence or employment visa, short-stay or long-stay visa, 10-year UAE golden visa, investor or partner visa, visit visa or visa on arrival. However, this exemption does not apply to new UAE residence visa holders travelling from Ethiopia.

Requirements for passengers from the above mentioned countries:

Passengers arriving from the countries mentioned above must present a printed or digital negative result (along with a QR code) of a COVID19 PCR test conducted at an approved health facility within 48 hours before departure.

They must also present a negative result (with a QR code) of a rapid PCR test conducted at the departure airport within six hours before departure.

Passengers who have been in the countries listed below in the 14 days preceding their scheduled/intended visit to Dubai, are not permitted to enter the emirate:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Rules for travel from France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland

All passengers travelling to Dubai from France, Germany, Spain, or Switzerland will be accepted for travel if they present either a:

• Negative result for a COVID19 RTPCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure

or

• A vaccination certificate for a vaccination administered in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates.

The vaccination certificate(s) must reflect that the passenger has completed the required doses of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation [WHO] and accepted by France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland or the United Arab Emirates.

Rules for travel from the United Kingdom

All passengers travelling to Dubai from the UK must hold a negative result for a COVID19 PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure. Note that test certificates issued by NHS are not accepted for travel from the United Kingdom.

Note: Passengers travelling from other countries must present a printed negative result of a COVID19 RT PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure.

Note: SMS certificates are not accepted.

Certificates that have already been presented for travel to another destination cannot be used for reentry even if they are still within the validity period.

Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News

Transiting through Dubai

Anyone who transited through the below listed countries in the 14 days preceding their scheduled/intended visit to Dubai, is not permitted to enter the emirate:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Transit passengers

While the transit passengers must complete all the requirements of their final destination, Dubai mandates that transit passengers from the following countries must present a negative result for a COVID19 PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure:

Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

South Africa

However, if the passengers from these countries have a connecting flight through Dubai and are planning to stopover in Dubai, then they must present a negative result (with a QR code) of a COVID19 PCR test conducted within 48 hours since the sample was taken at an approved health facility. In addition, they must also present a negative result (with a QR code) of a rapid PCR test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News

Transit passengers from Ethiopia must present a negative result of a COVID19 PCR test done no more than 72 hours before departure.

All other transit passengers are not required to present this certificate unless it is mandated by their final destination.

Mandatory test on arrival (residents and tourists)

All passengers (residents and tourists) arriving in Dubai from the following countries will be required to take another COVID19 PCR test on arrival at Dubai’s airports:

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Georgia, Ghana, Guinea, India, Iran, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Liberia, Morocco, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Romania, Rwanda, Russia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Slovakia, Somaliland, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

PCR test exemptions

The following people are exempt from getting a COVID-19 test at the departure airport, but have to undergo a test on arrival in Dubai:

All UAE nationals returning to Dubai from any country.

Non-UAE nationals accompanying a first-degree UAE national family member.

Domestic workers accompanying a UAE national sponsor.

The following people are exempt from getting a COVID-19 test:

Children below 12 years of age.

Passengers with moderate to severe disabilities.

Note: Moderate or severe disability includes neurological disorders and intellectual or developmental disabilities. For example: Acute spinal cord injury, Alzheimer's disease, Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Ataxia, Autism spectrum, Bell's palsy, Brain tumours, Cerebral aneurysm, Cerebral palsy, Down Syndrome, Epilepsy and seizures

All other passengers, including those who are visually impaired, hearing impaired or physically challenged must hold a negative COVID19 RTPCR test certificate as per the requirements.

There may be specific test exemptions in your country of origin and final destination. Please check the requirements before you travel.

You must remain in your residence until you receive the test result. If the test result is positive, you will be required to undergo isolation and follow the guidelines of Dubai Health Authority.

Smart app

You must also download the COVID19 – DXB Smart App, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

Travelling to the rest of the UAE - Travel update as of November 29, 2021

Suspended entry

The UAE suspended entry of all those travelling from or transiting through:

Botswana

Eswatini

Lesotho

Mozambique

Namibia

South Africa

Zimbabwe

In the 14 days before coming to the UAE. The suspension is due to the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Exemption

This does not apply to official delegations, UAE nationals, diplomats and holders of UAE golden visa. However, they are required to undergo PCR tests prior to departure and on arrival to the UAE, in addition to 10-day quarantine after entering the UAE.

Rules for tourists

Citizens of all countries can visit the UAE for tourism, if they are fully vaccinated with one of the WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.

They must undergo a rapid PCR test at the airport on arrival.

Download the Al Hosn app

The Al Hosn app is the official COVID-19 app, and a Green Pass on the app may be required to enter various events and venues.

Travellers wishing to receive the benefits provided to individuals vaccinated in the UAE can register information about their vaccination via the ICA platform or the Al Hosn app.

Travelling from India to the UAE

Image Credit: Seyyed dela Llata / Gulf News

If you are travelling from India to the UAE, these are the steps you would need to follow:

1. Entry permit/GDRFA or ICA approval: An approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRA) or Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICA) is not required for tourists travelling to the UAE.

If you are a UAE resident, you would need to apply for a GDRFA or ICA approval.

2. PCR test within 48 hours - A valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted within 48 hours is required; validity should be calculated from the time the sample was collected, prior to departure from an approved health facility.

3. A rapid PCR test report with a QR code for a test conducted at the departure airport within six hours of departure.

People exit from the arrival section of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis Image Credit: REUTERS

India travel guidelines

While India has extended the ban on scheduled international flights to the end of January 2022, passengers from the UAE can still travel to India as the UAE and India have signed an air travel agreement.

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) also issued guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country on November 30, following concerns related to the latest COVID-19 variant.

“The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; re-named Omicron) which has been now classified as Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO),” the guidelines read.

These guidelines came into effect from December 1, 2021 and include special quarantine and genome testing requirements for passengers arriving in India from certain countries.

What are the’ red list’ countries?

List of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing

(List updated on November 30, 2021)

Countries in Europe including The United Kingdom

South Africa

Brazil

Botswana

China

Mauritius

New Zealand

Zimbabwe

Singapore

Hong Kong

Israel

Flying from the UAE to India

Based on the guidelines, these are the steps you need to complete:

1. Take a PCR test within 72 hours of your flight’s departure time. You would need to submit the negative result of this test while filling out the Air Suvidha form.

2. Submit self-declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal – before the scheduled travel, including last 14 days travel details.

3. On arrival PCR test, a random sample of 2% of travellers will be asked to take a PCR test. If they test positive, the sample will be sent for genome testing and treatment will be followed as per laid down protocol. If the test result is negative, they will be asked to self-monitor their health for 14 days.

Based on each state’s requirements, you may need to pay for on-arrival testing. This information will be provided by individual airport authorities.

Important note: Based on each state’s requirements, you may also need to pay for on-arrival testing. This information will be provided by individual airport authorities.

4. If you are travelling from one of the countries that are listed as at risk, you will need to follow the following protocol:

Submission of sample for post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

If they test negative, they will follow home quarantine for seven days. A re-test will be done on Day 8 of arrival in India; and if negative, further self-monitoring of their health is required for the next seven days.

However, if such travellers test positive, their samples should be sent for genomic testing at one of the labs in the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) laboratory network.

They shall be managed at separate isolation facility and treated as per laid down standard protocol including contact tracing.

The contacts of such positive case should be kept under institutional quarantine or at home quarantine monitored strictly by the concerned State Government as per laid down protocol.

Children exempted from PCR testing

The guidelines also provide exemptions from the PCR testing requirements to children:

Children under five years of age are exempted from both pre- and post-arrival testing. However, if found symptomatic for COVID-19 on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and treated as per laid down protocol.

All passengers travelling to Pakistan from the UAE must be vaccinated. Foreign passports holders below the age of 18 are exempted.

Travelling to Pakistan from UAE

Pakistan government has updated the guidelines for passengers travelling from the UAE to Pakistan, effective from December 8, 2021. All passengers travelling to Pakistan from UAE must be vaccinated. Foreign passports holders below the age of 18 are exempted.

All passengers travelling to Pakistan from UAE must be vaccinated. Foreign passports holders below the age of 18 are exempted. Pakistan national passengers 15 years and above must be fully vaccinated before travelling to Pakistan. Passengers who are medically advised against COVID19 vaccination are also allowed, provided they have a medical certificate.

Non-vaccinated Pakistani nationals, travelling from the UAE or any other country are exempted from mandatory vaccination on the following conditions:

Pakistani deportees

Passengers who have an expired visa or Emirates ID or are illegal immigrants/deportees.

Passengers who have pending legal cases.

Passengers who are medically advised against COVID19 vaccination and have a medical certificate, stating the disorder.

Pregnant women.

Passengers who have been partially vaccinated in Pakistan.

There is no requirement of completing 14 days after second dose of vaccination.

PCR test

All passengers 6-years old and above, travelling to Pakistan must present a negative certificate for a COVID19 RT PCR test, conducted within 48 hours before the departure of their flight.

Rapid antigen testing will be conducted for all passengers on arrival at any of the Pakistani airports. Effective December 8, 2021, passengers arriving in Pakistan through transit flights via Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will also undergo Rapid Antigen testing on arrival.

Quarantine

Passengers between 6 and 12 years old who test positive for COVID19 on arrival in Pakistan will undergo a 10 day home quarantine, following strict Trace, Test and Quarantine (TTQ) protocols.

Forms and Apps

It is mandatory for passengers travelling to Pakistan to complete the personal details on the web portal or the App, and will be required to present a paper print of the form at the time of checkin. Pass Track registration (https://passtrack.nitb.gov.pk/login) is a requirement for preboarding.

Exemptions

The following passengers are exempted from the COVID19 PCR test requirement as well as PASS TRACK registration.

Children aged five and under

Incapacitated passengers

High level international delegations

Pakistani deportees

Travelling to the Philippines

The Philippines originally planned to allow the entry of fully-vaccinated international travellers and tourists from "green" countries, territories or jurisdictions tagged as "low risk” for COVID-19 from December 1 to 15. This is no longer the case.

On November 28, 2021, Manila announced fresh travel curbs for in-bound travellers from 7 more countries amid the new threat from Omicron. Travel rules are updated often. On Tuesday (December 7, 2021), the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said they have agreed not to add more countries to the Philippines’ “red list”. On Friday (December 10), however, the Asian country added Portugal to the red list on Friday, December 10, 2021.

There are more than 30 destinations in the Philippines, including the world-famous Boracay, now open — but only for fully-vaccinated domestic tourists. Local governments in these destinations have lifted quarantine and PCR-test rules.

A scene at the Manila international airport. There are more than 30 destinations in the Philippines, including the world-famous Boracay, now open — but only for fully-vaccinated domestic tourists. Local governments in these destinations have lifted quarantine and PCR-test rules.

Philippines still closed to international tourists

A: “Yes”. At the moment, only "Balikbayans”, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), and those with long-term visas from green and yellow list countries — may be allowed entry to the Philippines. Omicron’s emergence has scuttled hopes for the revival of the tourism industry — which accounts for a significant chunk of the country's GDP, up to 12.8% in 2019.

If you plan to travel

If you plan to travel, it is best to keep tabs of fresh restrictions. The planned December 1 opening to fully-vaccinated international tourists was delayed amid the growing Omicron threat. There are hopes that Omicron's setback will be short-lived.

Travelling to other Gulf and Arab countries

Months after relaxing coronavirus-related travel restrictions, several Arab countries have reimposed curbs and banned flights with some parts of the world over concerns of the new virus variant Omicron. The latest moves dampen the mood for the New Year holidays.

The following is a glance at the restrictions and travel guidelines in place:

Saudi Arabia

From December 1, Saudi Arabia has lifted a health ban on direct flights from six countries, namely, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam and Egypt A scene at King Khaled International Airport in Riyadh.

Good news: From December 1, Saudi Arabia has lifted a health ban on direct flights from six countries, namely, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam and Egypt.

Now people can travel directly from these countries to Saudi Arabia without having to spend 14 days outside them before entering the kingdom. Mandatory arrival procedures in Saudi Arabia still include presenting a valid PCR certificate issued 72 hours before the flight, registration on the Qudum platform and institutional quarantine for five days regardless of the immunisation status outside the kingdom.

Bad news: Saudi authorities have introduced a temporary halt to flights with 14 African countries due to concerns over Omicron.

They are Malawi, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, Mauritius, Comoros, South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, and Eswatini. Accordingly, expatriates are denied entry into the kingdom if they have been in any of these countries within the last 14 days before arrival.

Citizens and expatriates allowed entry into the kingdom are required to quarantine for five days, including those who have been vaccinated.

On December 1, Saudi Arabia announced detecting its first case of Omicron in a citizen arriving from an unnamed North African country.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has recently instructed all airlines operating in the country to allow direct entry from all countries for passengers who received one dose of the vaccine inside the kingdom. The procedure took effect as of December 4.

Kuwait

Kuwaiti authorities suspended flights from 9 African nations starting from November 27 until further notice. Travellers arrive at Kuwait international airport in Farwaniya, about 15km south of Kuwait City.

Omicron concerns have prompted Kuwaiti authorities to suspend flights from 9 African nations starting from November 27 until further notice.

Entry ban

They are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zambia and Malawi. Expatriates arriving from these countries are barred from entering Kuwait unless they have stayed for at 14 days outside them.

Kuwaiti citizens coming from these countries have to go into institutional quarantine for seven days and undergo testing on arrival.

PCR test

All arrivals in Kuwait are required to submit a negative PCR test certificate. Kuwait confirmed its first Omicron case Wednesday.

After a seven-month ban, as of August 1, expats are free to travel to Kuwait as long as they received two doses of an approved vaccine. They are the Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Passengers who have received two doses of Sinopharm, Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines can only enter the country if they take a third dose of one of the vaccines recognised by Kuwait.

Oman

Salalah is a tourist favourite in Oman. Based on the latest travel update, Omani citizens, foreign residents and travellers with valid visas are allowed to enter the country without prior approval. Travellers who been in 7 Africa countries within 14 days from the date of arrival are currently not permitted to enter Oman.

In an effort to head off the spread of new COVID-19 strains in the country, Oman updated its travel policy on November 27. According to the latest update, Omani citizens, foreign residents and travellers with valid visas are allowed to enter the country without prior approval.

Not permitted

Passengers arriving from South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique and those who have been in these countries within 14 days from the date of arrival are not permitted to enter Oman.

Omanis, diplomats, health workers, and their families as well as citizens of these seven countries who have valid residence in Oman are excluded from the ban. However, they all are required to do a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival and go into mandatory seven-day institutional quarantine. They will have to take another COVID-19 test on the sixth day.

Vaccine certificate

All arrivals in Oman are required to present a COVID-19 vaccine certificate containing a QR code stating that they have received two doses of any COVID-19 vaccine approved in Oman.

They are Pfizer/ BioNTech, Oxford Astrazeneca, Covishield AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinovac, Moderna, and Sinopharm, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson. The last dose must have been received not less than 14 days before the arrival time.

Pre-registration

Moreover, all travellers coming to the sultanate are required before their arrival to: pre-register via (https://covid19.emushrif.om) and upload the vaccine and PCR certificates, both containing QR codes.

Should the passenger prefer to conduct the PCR test upon arrival, he/she shall pay the prescribed fees when registering. All arrivals in Oman are required to obtain international health insurance to cover the cost of one month's treatment of COVID- 19, with the exception of Omanis, citizens of the GCC states and travellers with a free treatment card.

Travellers under 18 and those with medically confirmed health conditions that prevent them from taking the vaccination against COVID-19 are exempted from presenting the vaccine and PCR certificates.

Qatar

Travellers arriving on an Air Arabia flight that landed at Qatar's Hamad International Airport walk at the terminal in this file photo taken on January 18, 2021.

Non-residents of Qatar are required to register via a pre-registration system on www.ehteraz.gov.qa website and upload all relevant documents such as vaccine certificates at least three days before arrival.

Pre-registration

Although pre-registration is optional for Qatar’s citizens and foreign residents, all individuals heading to the country are recommended to pre-register to facilitate their entry procedures upon arrival.

Moreover, a PCR test result is no longer required during the electronic pre-registration process. Instead, travellers must present the original copy of the PCR test result to the airlines to allow them to board the plane, or at the country’s ports. Qatari health authorities have the right to conduct random examinations of passengers upon arrival in the country.

All passengers must sign an undertaking and a pre-arrival acknowledgment form available on the Ministry of Public Health website, pre-registration platform ( www.ehteraz.gov.qa​ ) and airline online booking form.

PCR test required

Travellers must take a PCR test result at medical centres accredited by health authorities in the country of departure. The result must be negative and must be done 72 hours before arrival in Qatar.

Arrivals in Qatar should go to the COVID-19 test clinic at the access port should they experience any coronavirus-related symptoms and take the necessary isolation measures.

Recognised vaccines

Vaccines recognised by Qatar are BioNTech, Moderna, AsraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, while the conditionally approved vaccines are Sinopharm, Sinovack, Sputnik and Covaxin.

A serology antibody test with a positive result is mandatory before travelling to Qatar for people with two doses of a conditionally approved vaccines and 14 days after the second dose, in which case only the traveller will be considered fully immune.

People, who have obtained two doses of a conditionally approved vaccine followed by one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and after 14 days from the last dose, will be considered fully immune.

Bahrain

Passengers from the "Red List" countries, including those who have transited through them, are barred from entering Bahrain.

The kingdom has placed 11 African nations on its travel Red List, banning travellers from them amid concerns over Omicron.

Travel ban for red-list countries

They are: South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Estwatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Angola, Zambia and Nigeria.

Passengers from the "Red List" countries, including those who have transited through them, are barred from entering Bahrain.

Exception is made for the Bahraini citizens and foreign residents.

Effective from November 14, the kingdom started applying domestic quarantine instead of obligatory institutional isolation for unvaccinated arrivals in the kingdom.

Egypt

Passengers coming aboard indirect flights from South Africa, Lesoto, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Estwatini have to undergo the quick ID NOW test. A drone view of the city of Alexandria, Egypt.

Travellers to Egypt are allowed entry provided they show documents proving they have been fully inoculated by vaccines recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Egyptian Drugs Authority, with the second dose obtained at least 14 days earlier. The documents must contain the QR code.

PCR test

Passengers are also required to show a negative PCR test conducted 72 hours at most before arrival in Egypt. Travellers from countries affected by new COVID-19 variants have to undergo the quick ID NOW testing.

Flights suspended

In response to the Omicron emergence, Egypt has temporarily suspended flights with South Africa. The flights are due to resume on December 16. Passengers coming aboard indirect flights from South Africa, Lesoto, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Estwatini have to undergo the quick ID NOW test. Anyone testing positive is sent back on the same flight. Those testing negative have to go into domestic self-isolation for seven days and undergo a PCR test at the end of the quarantine period.

Lebanon

Except children under 12, all travellers going to Lebanon are required to show a negative PCR test result done at medical centres authorised in the country of departure 96 hours at most before results are released. The documents must contain a QR code.

PCR test

Passengers, who do not show such negative results are barred from boarding flights to Lebanon. Holders of the PCR results, done in the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, Japan and all European countries are exempted from the QR code. All arrivals at the Rafik Al Hariri airport in Beirut have to do a new PCR test upon arrival. Children under 12 and the UN peacekeepers are exempted from this testing. All carriers are obliged to charge Lebanon-heading passengers 50 dollars each as a cost of the PCR test.

Passengers, who have received the second dose of an anti-coronavirus vaccine at least two weeks before arrival in Lebanon, are exempted from the pre-departure test, but they have to do post-arrival testing.

Morocco

As of November 29, Morocco stopped all incoming flights with the outside world for two weeks as a precaution against Omicron.

Last October, Morocco halted until further notice flights with the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands due to a spike in virus cases reported in them.

Travel ban

Last month, the North African kingdom banned travellers from South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho, Estwatini, Mozambique and Zimbabwe due to Omicron concerns. As of November 29, Morocco stopped all incoming flights with the outside world for two weeks as a precaution against Omicron.

Jordan

Tourists take pictures in front of the treasury site in the ancient city of Petra, south of Amman, Jordan, November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed Image Credit: REUTERS

Prompted by Omicron concerns, Jordan last month, barred entry of foreign travellers from seven African countries unless they have stayed for at least 14 days elsewhere.

Entry ban

These countries are South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho and Estwatini.

Jordanians, arriving in the homeland from these countries, are held in institutional quarantine for 14 days.

PCR test

According to the kingdom’s travel instructions, all passengers whether vaccinated or not are required to bring a negative PCR test from the country of departure. The test should be done within a maximum of 72 hours prior to departure.

Exemptions

Fully-vaccinated travellers from certain countries are no longer required to do a PCR test upon arrival in Jordan.

These are: Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, , Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, Malaysia, Malta, Morocco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Tunisia, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the US.

Pre-registration

All travellers are required to complete a health declaration if arriving by air, obtain health/travel insurance, and visit https://gateway2jordan.gov.jo/form to complete the required travel declaration and obtain a personal QR code mandatory for boarding.

Passengers have to present the documents upon arrival, including a negative PCR test result from the country of departure, and the vaccination certificate.

In case of a positive result, travellers must go into home quarantine for 14 days and do the PCR test on the 14th day of quarantine at their own expense.

Travel to the UK

Passengers at the arrivals section in Heathrow Airport, London. As of December 7, anyone entering the UK must also provide proof of a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before travel. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above.

Planning to travel to the UK? Here’s what you’ll need to know and expect.

Passenger locator form

All UK arrivals must complete a Passenger Locator Form before arriving in the UK. As of December 7, anyone entering the UK must also provide proof of a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 48 hours before travel. This applies to vaccinated passengers and children aged 12 and above.

Pre-departure test

When is it best time to take a pre-departure test? Take the test as close to your departure as possible. This is because omicron has a “reduced incubation period.” However, it must be done in the 48 hours before your departure time.

PCR test at Day 2

Currently, anyone entering the UK must quarantine until they receive the results of a PCR test taken on their second day in the country. Unlike the pre-departure test, the Day 2 test must be a PCR test.

Therefore, you must book your day 2 test before you arrive at the airport to take your flight to the UK.

Anyone testing positive faces a 10-day quarantine.

All travellers from green list countries to England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland must book and pay for a day two test.

Short stay

I’m only in the UK for less than 48 hours - do I still need to book a day 2 test?

Yes - if you’re travelling from abroad you will still need to book a day 2 test, even if you are in the UK for less than two days.

How do I get a day 2 test?

There are lots of different companies that you can book a test through online. But not all test providers are created equal.

In terms of private providers, some companies offer at-home options sent by mail, or in-person testing.

Approved vaccines

You must have had a complete course of one of the following vaccines at least 14 days before you arrive in England:

Oxford/AstraZeneca

Pfizer BioNTech

Moderna

Janssen (single dose vaccine)

Sinovac-CoronaVac

Sinopharm Beijing

Covaxin

These are the shots on the UK’s list of approved vaccines for in-bound travel.

2 dose vaccines or a combination?

If you were vaccinated with a 2-dose vaccine, or a combination of them, you must have had both doses to be considered fully vaccinated for travel to the UK.

This applies in all cases, even if you’ve recently recovered from COVID-19 and have natural immunity.

Those who have had COVID-19 and have only had one dose of a 2 dose vaccine must follow the rules for unvaccinated arrivals.

Where 2 doses of a vaccine are required for a full course, you can:

Mix 2 different types of vaccine from the above list, for example Oxford/AstraZeneca and Sinopharm Beijing.

What about non-vaccinated travellers?

Non-vaccinated travellers to the UK from green list countries must do a pre-departure negative test and book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test.

Non-vaccinated green travellers must also quarantine at home, or at the place they are staying, for 10 days.

Non-vaccinated arrivals into England may also present proof of a negative pre-departure test via the EU Digital COVID Certificate.

Non-vaccinated travellers quarantining in England may be able to end quarantine early via the Test to Release scheme. Test to Release does not apply in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Travelling to South Africa

If you’re travelling to South Africa, you are required to take a COVID19 PCR test. Download the COVID Alert South Africa app and complete the traveller health questionnaire before departure.

A woman receives a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, as South Africa rolls out vaccination to the elderly at the Munsieville Care for the Aged Centre outside Johannesburg, South Africa May 17, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

PCR test

International arrivals must fly into Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town within curfew hours, under the following conditions:

All travellers must complete a screening form within 48 hours of their trip to produce on their device at the airport.

On arrival, they must present a paper copy of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.

It must be signed by the person who took the test. You should take several copies, in case you have to hand them over at different stages.

Those arriving without a test will be subject to an antigen test and will be quarantined for 10 days at their own expense if they test positive.

Screening

Upon arrival, all visitors will be screened for any COVID-19 symptoms by Port Health, including a questionnaire prior to disembarking the flight as well as a temperature check.

Should the traveller’s temperature be over 37 degrees Celsius or exhibit any symptoms, secondary screening will be conducted, at the traveler’s cost.

All travellers are encouraged to abide by all COVID-19 health and safety protocols including sanitising of hands, wearing of masks and social distancing.

Exemptions

Children below the age of 5 years are exempted from COVID 19 PCR test.

Required forms and apps

All passengers must complete the traveller health questionnaire before arrival. All passengers must install the COVID Alert South Africa app prior to travel.

Visiting Turkey from the UAE this winter: All passengers must complete the required forms﻿ within 72 hours before departure.

Leisure travel from the UAE

Turkey

Online booking website Musafir said Turkey, Georgia and Armenia are among the most popular winter destinations from the UAE, with demand emerging for places such as Serbia and Albania as well. “The visa processes for these countries are quite hassle free; this combined with the activities on offer at scenic spots make these countries quite the perfect long weekend destination,” said Rajesh Babu, Chief Commercial Officer at Musafir. UAE citizens and residents can travel to Turkey under the following conditions:

All passengers must complete the required forms﻿ within 72 hours before departure.

For vaccinated passengers:

Present a vaccination certificate for an approved vaccine by EU/WHO/EMA. Passengers must have completed their COVID‑19 vaccination at least 14 days before arrival. A COVID‑19 PCR test is not required for vaccinated passengers.

Non‑vaccinated passengers:

Submit a negative COVID‑19 PCR test result taken at most 72 hours before arrival in Turkey, or a Rapid Antigen test with a negative result taken within the last 48 hours before their arrival in Turkey,

or

Present proof of recovery from COVID‑19 within the last 6 months.

Children below 12 years are exempted from the COVID‑19 PCR test and are not required to provide a vaccination certificate.

Quarantine

Passengers who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the last 14 days must submit a negative PCR Test result taken at most 72 hours before arrival to Turkey.

These passengers are subject to quarantine for 14 days at places determined by the governorships. Expenses for accommodation and transfers from airports will be borne by passengers. On the 10th day of quarantine, a PCR Test will be performed and if the result is negative, quarantine will be lifted. Passengers who do not have a PCR Test on the 10th day will remain in quarantine until the 14th day.

Passengers arriving from the above mentioned countries, must pay the accommodation fees before arriving to Turkey. Passengers who cannot prove that they have made the necessary payments to stay at the places determined by the governorships, shall not be allowed to board the plane by airline operators.

Travellers to Georgia must have a vaccination certificate (in English). A COVID vaccination certificate must show that they received one dose at least 14 days before arrival.

Georgia

What do you need

Passengers must submit a pre-registration form (https://tinyurl.com/krzcafmu). This does not apply to:

Citizens of Georgia residing in Georgia;

Passengers with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated.

The vaccination certificate must be in English. Moreover, passengers with a positive COVID-19 test issued at most 100 days before arrival and a COVID vaccination certificate showing that they received one dose at least 14 days before arrival.

Vaccines accepted are: AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria), AZD1222 (SK Bioscience Co Ltd.), Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac. The vaccination certificate must be in English.

Passengers entering Georgia with a COVID-19 PCR test result will be required to undergo a further COVID-19 PCR test on the third day after entering Georgia at their own expense. Additionally, they must complete the online registration form and present the confirmation email at check in.

Travellers to Armenia must show a negative COVID-19 PCR test in Armenian, English or Russian taken at most 72 hours before arrival; or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.

Travelling to Armenia

All passengers travelling to Armenia must have:

A negative COVID-19 PCR test in Armenian, English or Russian taken at most 72 hours before arrival; or

A COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival, are subject to a PCR test upon arrival at their own expense and self-isolation until test results are ready.

The certificate must show that they received: the first vaccine dose of Janssen at least 28 days before arrival; or the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna (Spikevax), Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty), Sinopharm, Sinovac or Sputnik V at least 14 days before arrival.

This does not apply to:

Passengers younger than 7 years;

Citizens and residents of Armenia.

Passengers travelling to Serbia must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued at most 48 hours before arrival or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated.

Serbia

What do you need to travel?

PCR test

All passengers travelling to Serbia must have:

a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued at most 48 hours before arrival; or

a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated.

The certificate must be issued in Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Cape Verde, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland (Rep.), Italy, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova (Rep.), Morocco, Netherlands, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the UAE or the UAE. Details can be found at https://www.mfa.gov.rs/en/citizens/travel-serbia/covid-19-entry-requirements;

or

A COVID-19 recovery certificate issued in Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey or the USA.

Passengers must have tested positive at least 14 days and at most 6 months before arrival. This doesn’t apply to:

Citizens and residents of Serbia.

Citizens of Slovenia.

Children younger than 12 years. They must be accompanied by a parent, custodian or an adult from the same household.

Passengers between 12 years and 18 years. They must take an antigen or RT-PCR test within 48 hours after arrival.

Passengers arriving from India and the United States of America.

Citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and North Macedonia (Rep.) if arriving from their country of nationality;

Residents of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Hungary, Montenegro and North Macedonia (Rep.) arriving from their country of residency;

Passengers travelling on a business trip with an email confirmation from the Serbian Chamber of Commerce.

Passengers in transit for less than 12 hours.

Students who are citizens of Croatia studying in Serbia.

Military personnel traveling on duty.

Passengers arriving from Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa or Zimbabwe must have:

a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result issued at most 48 hours before arrival; or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate showing that they were fully vaccinated.

The certificate must be issued in Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belgium, Cape Verde, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland (Rep.), Italy, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Moldova (Rep.), Morocco, the Netherlands, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Arab Emirates or the United Kingdom;

or

a COVID-19 recovery certificate issued in Andorra, Austria, Bulgaria, Cape Verde, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland (Rep.), Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey or the USA. Passengers must have tested positive at least 14 days and at most 6 months before arrival. Details can be found at https://www.mfa.gov.rs/en/citizens/travel-serbia/covid-19-entry-requirements.

Albania

Passengers with a valid residence permit issued by the UAE can obtain a visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 90 days. The maximum stay is granted within 180 days. Passports must be valid for a minimum of 3 months from the arrival date. Passengers without a return or onward ticket could be refused to enter Albania.

PCR test, vaccination passport

All passengers, excluding children below 6 years old, entering or transiting Albania must have:

a vaccination passport showing that they were fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arrival; or

a negative PCR test no more than 72 hours before arrival or a rapid antigen test no more than 48 hours before arrival; or

a COVID recovery certificate issued 6 months before arrival.

Citizens of Albania travelling to Albania without one of the above must self-isolate for 10 days and are subject to a PCR test at the end of the isolation period.

Citizens of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Somalia and Syria must be able to provide a clear reason for travel and intentions during their stay and hold the additional documents mentioned below when travelling to Albania: