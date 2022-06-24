Monkeypox has hit another world record in daily cases. This marks its fast spread and potential as a mass-disabling illness, say experts.

The big jump in daily cases is shown in terms of 7-day averages — new daily cases jumped from 14 on May 22, 2022 to 189 on June 22, 2020 (Wednesday), according to Our World in Data monkeypox tracker, even as health authorities admit the possibility of airborne transmission for the smallpox-like illness.

As of June 23, 2022, there were 3,552 confirmed monkeypox cases in more than 50 countries, according to the tracker.

Transmission ‘underestimated’

This comes as the World Health Organisation (WHO) urged countries to boost their defences to curb onward transmission of monkeypox, which the agency’s chief said was “likely underestimated.”

Amid the admission of undercounting, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged vigilance.

“It is likely that many countries will have missed opportunities to identify cases, including cases in the community without any recent travel,” Tedros told an experts’’ meeting on Thursday to decide whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes a global health emergency.

WHO is expected to announce a decision on Friday (June 24), at the earliest, as to whether or not the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) — the highest level the UN health agency can declare.

Fresh outbreak

Much of the fresh outbreak have been reported in Western Europe, where monkeypox is not “endemic”. Spain now tops the list with 911 monkeypox cases, followed by the UK with 797 and Germany with 592 cases.

“It is now a clear and present danger as monkeypox is nearing a potential pandemic. This is an emergency,” stated Harvard epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding.

Monkeypox ‘pandemic’ declaration

On Thursday, the World Health Network (WHN) has declared the monkeypox as a pandemic, ahead of a WHO decision expected Friday.

WHN is an independent organisation of scientists and academicians led by Dr Feigl-Ding and Yaneer Bar-Yam, a complex systems physicist studying pandemics.

Concern

Meanwhile, the WHO's Europe office and the EU health agency reported that 2,746 cases had been recorded in Europe alone — till Tuesday.

Meanwhile, cases were also confirmed in two South Asian countries — Singapore and South Korea — earlier this week.

WHN has pointed out that monkeypox has the potential to be “a mass disabling and fatal disease”.

Is Monkeypox airborne?

In 2019, health authorities at Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) have issued the "National Monkeypox Public Health Response Guideline”s, published by the Federal Ministry of Health — stating monkeypox can also “spread by air”.

What is an “outbreak”? According to WHO’s definition, confirmation of one case of monkeypox, in a country, is considered an outbreak. The agency explained the disease may have been transmitted earlier than thought.



“The unexpected appearance of monkeypox in several regions in the initial absence of epidemiological links to areas that have historically reported monkeypox, suggests that there may have been undetected transmission for some time.”

70 suspected deaths

The WHO chief said that while it’s the first time that many monkeypox cases and clusters are reported concurrently in many countries in a much wider area, the risk at the global level remains “moderate”.

It noted the fact that mortality has remained “low” in the current outbreak.

The WHO chief, however, said on Thursday that in addition to the confirmed cases of infections (the number varies between WHO and Our World in Data counts), the world health body noted that around 70 suspected monkeypox-related deaths in central Africa were reported so far this year — besides the almost 1,500 suspected cases, based on its updated count.

FACT FILE What is the WHO ‘emergency meeting’



The WHO experts committee emergency meet will provide the WHO chief with a PHEIC recommendation.



It will be based on an assessment of the risk posed to human health, the risk of international spread and the risk of interference with international traffic.



Tedros will then make the final determination on whether a PHEIC should be declared, based on their advice.

WHO advice on gatherings

The agency advised all countries to be on the alert for signals related to patients presenting with a rash that progresses in sequential stages – macules, papules, vesicles, pustules, scabs, at the same stage of development over all affected areas of the body – that may be associated with fever, enlarged lymph nodes, back pain, and muscle aches.