The lost art of letter writing : In a world increasingly dominated by digital communication, handwritten letters and postcards offer a unique and personal way to connect with others. These series explore the nostalgic charm and enduring value of letter writing, from heartfelt family correspondences to forgotten love letters.

I always thought that I learned to write a letter for the first time at school, but I was mistaken. It actually happened when I found an old piece of paper, almost crumbling in my hands. It was a letter addressed to a great-uncle from my maternal grandfather, informing him that my aunt had given birth to a baby girl. In the letter, my grandfather inquired about my great-uncle’s family and asked him to pray for the newborn baby and her parents.

My maternal grandfather, Emmanuel, is someone I sadly never had the chance to meet. Yet, through endless stories and letters from him, I feel like I have known him all along. And it wasn’t just his letters—it was also those from my maternal grandmother, Margaret, whose letters to my aunts contained more recipes than small talk. Ironically, she never liked cooking and had to learn the skill only after getting married.

I still treasure those letters—those recipes—and use them to this day on special occasions.

Writing letters seems to be a generational trait in our family. It continued with my aunts, uncles, parents, and now, with me. My letter-writing habit began in kindergarten when I decided to make a card for my mother on her birthday. With some help from an adult, I managed to scribble the words “Happy Birthday, Ma,” alongside a sketch of a cake and a party hat. As I grew older, my letters became more thoughtful and meaningful.

I even made it a habit to write to my friends, and I still do to this day. Instead of complete letters, I now write on postcards with pictures. I write to express my love for them or to share the joy I felt when I heard good news about them. I write to let them know that I will always be there to support them in any way I can.

Letter writing has become more than just “something I do.” It’s one of the ways I choose to show my love and appreciation for the people in my life. It’s a way to express joy, sadness, and even nostalgia.

When I think of writing letters now, it’s these letters that come to mind: the ones written by my grandfather, the ones penned by my grandmother, and those exchanged between family and friends during Christmas or Easter. And the letters between my friends and me, stored safely in a file, are treasures that I will cherish forever, even if we eventually go our separate ways.

