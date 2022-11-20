Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani waves to the crowd as he arrives with FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

A photo shows a fireworks display during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha. Image Credit: AFP

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

A FIFA World Cup trophy replica is pictured on the pitch as fireworks go off ahead of the Qatar World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha. Image Credit: AFP

View of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony before the Qatar World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Doha, on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AP

The Qatar mascot La'eeb performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

South Korean singer Jung Kook (C) performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, centre left, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, right, greet each other before the start of the World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha. Image Credit: AP

Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, centre left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greet each other before the start of the World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha. Image Credit: AP

Qatar supporters cheer ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022. Image Credit: AFP