Soccer takes centre stage on Sunday night as a World Cup kicks off with a glitzy opening ceremony and host Qatar playing Ecuador in the first match.
Doha: Under a glaring sun, Qatari men in crisp white thobes and women in black shayla headdresses and abayhas began filing into the spectacular Al Bayt stadium. A troupe performed a sword dance.
As host of the Middle East's first World Cup the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed a star-studded guest list of celebrities and political leaders.
In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria are among political leaders at the opening ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium at 6:40 p.m. (1540 GMT), before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The UN Secretary-General will also be there.
On stage, singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS will perform a new tournament song, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.
The Gulf state's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid Al Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping benefits of years of "hard work and sound planning".
The tournament is the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in its history.
Fans arrive
Throngs of fans were already arriving in Qatar but the main rush will be later this week.
Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected.