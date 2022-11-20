Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022.
Soccer takes centre stage on Sunday night as a World Cup kicks off with a glitzy opening ceremony and host Qatar playing Ecuador in the first match.

Doha: Under a glaring sun, Qatari men in crisp white thobes and women in black shayla headdresses and abayhas began filing into the spectacular Al Bayt stadium. A troupe performed a sword dance.

As host of the Middle East's first World Cup the Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani welcomed a star-studded guest list of celebrities and political leaders.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani waves to the crowd as he arrives with FIFA President Gianni Infantino for the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022.
A photo shows a fireworks display during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022.
View of the fireworks at the Al Bayt Stadium during the opening ceremony before the Qatar World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador in Al Khor, Doha, on November 20, 2022.
The Qatar mascot La'eeb performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022.
South Korean singer Jung Kook (C) performs during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup 2022 Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on November 20, 2022.
Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, centre left, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, right, greet each other before the start of the World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha.
Former Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, centre left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, greet each other before the start of the World Cup group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha.
Qatar supporters cheer ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha on November 20, 2022.
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Qatar World Cup Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
In a show of Arab solidarity, Saudi Arabia's crown prince and the presidents of Egypt and Algeria are among political leaders at the opening ceremony in a tent-shaped stadium at 6:40 p.m. (1540 GMT), before the first match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador. The UN Secretary-General will also be there.

Fans of Qatar cheer ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Doha.
Fans of Ecuador's cheer ahead of the World Cup Group A football match between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha.
On stage, singer Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS will perform a new tournament song, alongside Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

The Gulf state's Deputy Prime Minister Khalid Al Attiyah, in remarks on state media, said Qatar was reaping benefits of years of "hard work and sound planning".

The tournament is the first held in the Middle East and most expensive in its history.

Fans arrive

Throngs of fans were already arriving in Qatar but the main rush will be later this week.

Crowd control will be key with some 1.2 million visitors expected.