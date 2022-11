Monday, November 21

Group B: England vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group A: Senegal vs Netherlands (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 8pm)

Group B: USA vs Wales (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11pm)

Tuesday, November 22

Group C: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 2pm)

Group D: Denmark vs Tunisia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group C: Mexico vs Poland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 8pm)

Group D: France vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 11pm)

Wednesday, November 23

Group F: Morocco vs Croatia (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 2pm)

Group E: Germany vs Japan (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group E: Spain vs Costa Rica (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 8pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Canada (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11pm)

Thursday, November 24

Group G: Switzerland vs Cameroon (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 2pm)

Group H: Uruguay vs South Korea (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Ghana (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 8pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Serbia (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Friday, November 25

Group B: Wales vs Iran (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Group A: Qatar vs Senegal (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 5pm)

Group A: Netherlands vs Ecuador (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8pm)

Group B: England vs USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

Saturday, November 26

Group D: Tunisia vs Australia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 2pm)

Group C: Poland vs Saudi Arabia (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group D: France vs Denmark (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 8pm)

Group C: Argentina vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Sunday, November 27

Group E: Japan vs Costa Rica (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 2pm)

Group F: Belgium vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 5pm)

Group F: Croatia vs Canada (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 8pm)

Group E: Spain vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

Monday, November 28

Group G: Cameroon vs Serbia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 2pm)

Group H: South Korea vs Ghana (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 5pm)

Group G: Brazil vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 8pm)

Group H: Portugal vs Uruguay (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Tuesday, November 29

Group A: Netherlands vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Group A: Ecuador vs Senegal (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group B: Wales vs England (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11pm)

Group B: Iran vs USA (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

Wednesday, November 30

Group D: Australia vs Denmark (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)

Group D: Tunisia vs France (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group C: Poland vs Argentina (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 11pm)

Group C: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Thursday, December 1

Group F: Croatia vs Belgium (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group F: Canada vs Morocco (Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 7pm)

Group E: Costa Rica vs Germany (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

Group E: Japan vs Spain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11pm)

Friday, December 2

Group H: South Korea vs Portugal (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Group H: Ghana vs Uruguay (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)

Group G: Serbia vs Switzerland (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 11pm)

Group G: Cameroon vs Brazil (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, December 3

Match 1: Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Match 2: Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 11pm)

Sunday, December 4

Match 3: Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Match 4: Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

Monday, December 5

Match 5: Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah; kick-off 7pm)

Match 6: Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Stadium 974, Doha; kick-off 11pm)

Tuesday, December 6

Match 7: Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Match 8: Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

QUARTER-FINALS

Friday, December 9

Match 9: Winners of 5 vs Winners of 6 (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

Match 10: Winners of 1 vs Winners of 2 (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Saturday, December 10

Match 11: Winners of 7 vs Winners of 8 (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha; kick-off 7pm)

Match 12: Winners of 4 vs Winners of 3 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

SEMI-FINALS

Tuesday, December 13

Winners of 9 vs Winners of 10 (Lusail Stadium, Lusail; kick-off 11pm)

Wednesday, December 14

Winners of 11 vs Winners of 12 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor; kick-off 11pm)

THIRD PLACE PLAY-OFF

Saturday, December 17

Losers of semi-finals 1 and losers of semi-finals 2 (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan; kick-off 7pm)

FINAL

Sunday, December 18