England coach Gareth Southgate will continue in his job until the conclusion of the European Championship in 2024, it was announced today.
The 52-year-old Southgate informed the English Football Association (FA) of his decision. England were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-final.
“Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you’re going through many different feelings,” Southgate told reporters when asked about his England future after their tournament exit.
Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last year, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.
Stay in charge
This is be a big boost for the FA, who were desperate for him to stay in charge given the excellent work he has completed to transform England into an elite playing nation, and there is now no need to launch a search for a new manager.
There has only been a small backlash against Southgate. It means he will be back at helm in March in a tricky Euro 2024 qualifying game against Italy in Naples, followed by a home match at Wembley against Ukraine.
With just 18 months to go until Euro 2024 and with Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Phil Foden now establishing themselves as key to the England team, the temptation to continue has been pretty obvious.