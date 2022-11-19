Dubai: Dubai Police on Saturday released a visitor’s guide for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - which starts tomorrow, November 20 - outlining where fans can view the telecasts, important numbers to know, transport information, rules for celebration, and other points of interest.
“Dubai welcomes you during the World Cup.. enjoy our city of tolerance and openness, and take part in our thriving international community. We invite you to express your excitement with respect to local laws and community,” it tweeted, sharing a link to the guide.
‘Rules for celebrations’
• Do not possess or drink alcohol in public areas
• Avoid showing affection in public places
• It is prohibited to ingest or circulate narcotics
• Avoid unlicensed massage parlours and suspicious
• For the sake of your privacy, please respect the privacy of others while photographing
• Please preserve public property
• Do not celebrate in places not designated for this purpose in order not to disturb others
• Remember that you are in a state of tolerance. As such, you must respect the state’s culture where the contempt of religions and all kinds of discrimination and political disputes are prohibited
• Show good sportsmanship and stay away from sports fanaticism.