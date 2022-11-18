Fan Zone, Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Get an immersive sports viewing experience at this venue, with a giant screen and surround sound system beside its infinity pool, for fans to revel in every moment of the action. In addition, enjoy live entertainment, football-themed activities and mouth-watering signature dishes by Sofitel Dubai Downtown’s partner, street-food icon Allo Beirut.

Price: Individual bookings start at Dh100 for the basic package. In addition, VIP options are available for pre-booking, which guarantees the best tables and views of the matches on the big screen. Platinum VIP Area Dh 2,500 per table, Gold VIP Area Dh1,200 per table

Call: 04 503 6333 or WhatsApp: 056 996 0582

Bedrock, Pier 7

View the nail-biting football action at this sports bar. The venue has 20 TV screens for guests to get premium viewing experiences of the action. Indulge in its delicious food and drinks menu, and try out the interactive darts or X-Golf simulator between matches.

Price: Minimum spend Dh150

Call: 04 578 1668

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, The Palm Dubai

Watch the game on a massive 21 sqm LED screen at this venue’s outdoor fan zone. Cheer for your favourite team while enjoying stadium-style snacks and drinks.

Price: Entry fee of Dh250 per person, fully redeemable on F&B choices include roaring sliders (3 pieces of beef or chicken), RR Hotdogs, buffalo wings and a lot more by way of snacks and beverages.

Call: 04 275 4444 for details and bookings

ICON, Radisson Blu Dubai Media City

This newly refurbished bar has 100-inch TV screens, an ideal venue to cheer your team while enjoying classic match favourites, including fish and chips or sausages and mash.

Price: Special packages from Dh35. Prizes given away every week on social media.

Call: 04 366 9137

Offside, JA Ocean View Hotel

This iconic sports bar has reopened with a new, revamped look and increased capacity with six private booths to accommodate 8-10 people. You can choose your game of choice (sometimes two games are played simultaneously) and unbeatable grub and drinks.

Price: Upon request; booking required.

Call: 04-814 5590

Glo Lounge at Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Watch all the football action from a giant inflatable screen next to the finest pool in Abu Dhabi at Glo and enjoy its special themed menu on a la carte basis.

Price: Minimum spend starting from Dh 200.

Call: 02 813 5550

Crafty Fox Gastropub, Club House of Jumeirah Golf Estates

Sports fanatics can watch the game with friends or family on 20 screens indoors. There’s a dedicated FIFA tent outdoors with two mega screens, along with an F&B package to keep you fueled to cheer your team for the evening.

Price: For groups of six, the ‘Kick Off’ and ‘Fan’s Favourite’ packages start at Dh360 that includes beverages and sharing platters with delicious menu options. Bespoke packages are available for groups of up to 8 people per table with a minimum spend starting from Dh1,000.

Call: 04 586 7767

Soul Beach Dubai

This new fan zone will have two giant screens at the beach club’s Instagrammable poolside and the beach area to let you enjoy uninterrupted views and delicious food while watching the biggest sporting event of the year. Choices range from beach beds, pool beds, cosy marina and pool cabanas, pergola seating, or the beach pergola and lounge and restaurant. You are spoilt for choice.

Price: Weekday pricing and seating beach beds: Dh300 for one person; Dh 600 for two pax per bed, located near the poolside screen. At restaurant, from Dh1,200 for four pax facing the poolside screen; Marina Cabanas (seating only): from Dh3,000 for 6 pax, facing the pool screen

Call: 04 814 5126

Raffles Dubai

Cheer your favourite teams as you watch the matches live in the comfort of our luxurious rooms and suites with a special World Cup menu offering delicious bites and beverages.

Price: Book a stay starting from Dh2,150++ for a Signature Room (18-30 November 2022) / Dh1,300++ for a Signature Room (01-18 December 2022).

Call: 04324 8888

M One Terrace – Fan Zone, Millennium Place Barsha Heights

Enjoy the game on a 120” big-screen TV with friends, colleagues or family. Fuel up your excitement with a live mocktail counter, shisha, and live outdoor BBQ selection. Order from a specially curated FIFA World Cup 2022 menu to win a delicious cheesy pizza of your choice.

Price: A la carte menu specially for FIFA

Call: 058 6060831

Infinity Pool and Beach, DoubleTree by Hilton Dubai, Jumeirah Beach

Gorgeous Marina views surround the beachside infinity pool at this venue, where guests can lounge while watching matches on two massive HD screens and relish an array of food and beverages. Between games, spectators can flex their skills by playing football or volleyball on the hotel’s private beach and enjoy entertainment by a live DJ.

Price: Striker Zone (Dh200), Midfielder Zone (Dh150) and Defence Zone (Dh100), all entrance fees are redeemable against food and beverages.

Call: 055 166 8092

NoHo Bar & Grill, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

At this venue on the island resort, get ready to support your favourite team on the field and your plate with national-themed sharing platters from Spain, Germany, Korea and more. Take a chance and predict the final score to enter the raffle with an opportunity to win prizes daily. Indoor and outdoor screenings.

Price: Starts from Dh35.

Call: 07 202 6666

The Golden Lion, Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel

Watch the action live, cheer for your favourite team and enjoy the special snacks menu in addition to the regular menu.

Price: Snacks range from Dh40-70 with options including tacos, breaded mozzarella sticks, vegetable platter, seafood quesadilla and much more.

Call: 600 500 400

Anchor Brew & Grill, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island

This maritime-inspired restaurant is a perfect spot to kick back and catch all the action with specially curated meals, deals, and enormous LED screens at the private beach area for guests to enjoy and cheer their favourite team.

Price: Starts at Dh79.

Call: 07 203 0104

The Underground Pub, Habtoor Grand Resort,

Autograph Collection

This themed sports bar is all set to welcome guests to watch the games on its large HD screens. The place is decorated with flags representing the competing teams, pairing a cozy ambience with delicious bites and comfortable seating for friends, groups and colleagues to watch the matches.

Price: On request

Call: 04 399 5000

Y Bar - Yas Island Rotana

Get the ball rolling for the biggest kick-off at this sports bar, a football park with a new ‘best in the field’ outdoor HD screen. Gather for a memorable experience with entertainment, DJ beats, and F&B.

Price: Starts at Dh123. Book a table for 22 or above and avail 50% discount on selected food & beverages.

Call: 02 656 4000 / 4155

The Restaurant at Address Fountain Views

Sit back and join the football cheer at the outdoor terrace overlooking the iconic Burj Khalifa while relishing a special themed menu and soft and house beverages and more. Price: Minimum spend of Dh200

Call: 04 2458888

The Docks, Crowne Plaza Dubai

Catch the FIFA sporting action on big screens with a cracking selection of beverages and a menu featuring delicious favourites, in a laidback atmosphere.

Price: Starts from Dh69 which includes bites and beverages.

Call: 04 7027050

Ray’s bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

This sizzling sky-high nightspot offers showings of all the matches, awesome packages and special football-themed snacks throughout the tournament.

Price: Starting from Dh155. Plenty of fantastic deals. The minimum spend for the quarter-finals on December 7 and 10, the semi-finals on December 13 and 14 and the finals on December 18 is Dh250 per person.