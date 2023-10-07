1 of 12
All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored a half-century and took three wickets as Bangladesh got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a solid start with a six-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. | Above: Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan in action during the match.
Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi (R) celebrates after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Liton Das (L).
Image Credit: AFP
Fans hold a poster of Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal.
Image Credit: AFP
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz in action during the match.
Image Credit: ANI
Bangladesh fans celebrate during the match.
Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot.
Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot.
Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam (R) celebrates with his teammate Mehidy Hasan Miraz after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai.
Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (2R) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi.
Image Credit: AFP
Afghanistan's captain Hashmatullah Shahidi plays a shot.
Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto (C) plays a shot.
Image Credit: AFP
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz bowls.
Image Credit: AFP