‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix): The end is nearing for this hit supernatural series. The first part of the show’s last season is out and is set six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our beloved group of friends are separated for the first time as a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces.
‘Anek’ (UAE cinemas): This political action thriller is about undercover agent Joshua (Ayushmann Khurrana) who travels to a conflict-ridden area of Northeast India in order to aid peace efforts with a militant group. His mission involves befriending one of the group’s member’s daughters, Aido who is a tenacious boxer.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (UAE cinemas): Tom Cruise returns to his most iconic role as top Navy aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. After more than 30 years of service, he has to now train graduates for a special assignment, while also confronting ghosts of his past.
‘Aparajito’ (UAE cinemas): Get an inside look into one of India’s greatest filmmakers — Satyajit Ray — with this new movie shot in black and white monochrome. This biographical film releases in his birth centenary and is based on the story behind the making of Ray’s iconic film ‘Pather Panchali’.
‘Kokka’ (UAE cinemas): Love in never perfect, and this Punjabi movie explore its many unique facets. It follows the story of Akaal, a young man who is ready for marriage. He ends up falling for an older woman named Ajooni. Will their affections be able to withstand societal pressures?
‘Johnny vs Amber’ (discovery+ via STARZPLAY and Jawwy TV): The world has been following Johnny Depp’s high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard with bated breath. If you’d like to get a deeper understanding of the case, check out this two-part documentary that revolves around the accusations of domestic abuse between Depp and Heard; and the subsequent case.
‘Vampire in the Garden’ (Netflix): In a world where humans and vampires are at war, a human girl and a vampire queen form an unlikely alliance, setting out on a journey to find an elusive space where both species can live in peace.
‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ (UAE Cinemas): In the multiverse, anything that can happen, has happened…somewhere. Now, think of a human who can travel to each chapter – and a villain who will chase her through worlds to get that power. Crazy, kooky and sometimes, spooky – this is a happy movie to spend a few hours on.
‘Project Runway’ (OSN+): Two days to prepare and display your best work in front of an audience, a jury that really knows their fashion and competitors who are just as hungry for the prize. What could go wrong? Bring out the popcorn and take a seat… it’s about to get petty.
‘Slender Man’ (Netflix): This one is for all you horror movie buffs out there. What happens when you diss a mythical creature and say it doesn’t exist? It comes after you, of course.
