Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is considered one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. Over the years, the actor has impressed the audience with exceptional acting skills in films like ‘Stree’, ‘ABCD 2’, among others. And because of that, she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. As the actor celebrates her birthday on Friday take a look at some of her best performances:
Image Credit: PTI
Aashiqui 2: Shraddha garnered overnight stardom after the grand success of her musical romantic drama film ‘Aashiqui 2’. Helmed by Mahesh Bhatt, Shraddha portrayed the role of an aspiring singer with a soulful voice. The film also starred actor Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role. She received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film.
Image Credit: IMDB
Stree: Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the horror comedy film was declared a blockbuster hit. The film's plot revolved around the little town of Chanderi, where the men live in fear of an evil spirit known as Stree, who abducts them at night. Shraddha received massive responses from critics and fans for her flawless performance as Stree and her stunning good looks.
Image Credit: IMDB
Chhichhore: Shraddha appeared in another interesting character in director Nitesh Tiwari's comedy film ‘Chhichhore’ in which she was paired opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha's performance as Maya in the film was flawless in every way, whether it was her panache, her style statement, or her emotional quotient.
Image Credit: IMDB
Ek Villain: Helmed by Mohit Suri, the romantic thriller film also starred actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles and received massive responses from the fans. The plot of the film focused on a goon (played by Sidharth) who seeks comfort in the arms of a girl who believes in enjoying life to the fullest. Shraddha and Siddharth Malhotra's on-screen chemistry became the buzz of the town.
Image Credit: IMDB
Baaghi: Shraddha impressed the audience with her amazing action avatar in the film ‘Baaghi’ in which she was paired opposite actor Tiger Shroff. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film was a blockbuster and was followed by two sequels. Shraddha was also a part of ‘Baaghi 3’.
Image Credit: Supplied