In Rumaan Alam's latest literary offering, "Leave the World Behind," readers come across a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of a remote corner of Long Island.

Amidst the tranquility of a planned vacation, two families, initially strangers to each other, find themselves unexpectedly thrown together in a whirlwind of uncertainty and chaos.

Amanda and Clay, along with their teenage children, embark on what they envision to be a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of New York City. Nestled in the comfort of a luxurious rental home, they anticipate a week of relaxation and bonding.

However, their idyllic getaway takes a dramatic turn when Ruth and G. H., an older couple claiming ownership of the house, arrive in a state of panic. With news of a city-wide blackout shrouding the night in darkness and uncertainty, Amanda and Clay are thrust into a maelstrom of doubt and fear.

Complexities of human relationships

As the night unfolds, tensions rise, and the lines between trust and suspicion blur. Alam masterfully navigates the complexities of human relationships, delving into themes of parenthood, race, and class with nuance and depth.

Through the lens of crisis, "Leave the World Behind" explores the fragility of our closest bonds and the resilience that emerges in the face of adversity.

The book is about intrigue and introspection, inviting readers to contemplate the intricacies of human connection.

As the characters grapple with uncertainty and fear, unexpected alliances form, challenging preconceived notions and revealing the enduring power of empathy and understanding.

Alam's novel offers readers a thought-provoking journey into the depths of the human experience, leaving them captivated until the very last page.

With its richly drawn characters and suspenseful narrative, "Leave the World Behind" is a must-read for lovers of gripping fiction.