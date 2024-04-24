In the tumultuous year of 1936, as the ominous clouds of Nazi Germany's anti-Semitic policies darkened the horizon, American Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage stood at a crossroads of history.

Despite mounting pressure and fervent debates over a potential US boycott, Brundage remained resolute in his determination to lead American athletes to the 1936 Berlin Games.

For Brundage, this decision was not merely about athletic competition; it was a strategic move in his personal quest for a coveted seat on the International Olympic Committee.

The stakes were high, and Brundage knew that failure to deliver the American contingent to Berlin could spell the end of his ambitions. With the weight of his aspirations resting heavily upon his shoulders, Brundage navigated the treacherous waters of political maneuvering and moral compromise.

As the pivotal vote swung in his favor, Brundage's victory paved the way for a journey fraught with moral ambiguity and ethical dilemmas.

Alliances and allegiances

Amidst this backdrop of political intrigue, AP Sports Editor Alan J. Gould embarked on a journey to Berlin, tasked with covering the unfolding drama of the "games" being played.

Through his keen eyes and insightful observations, Gould bore witness to the complex web of alliances and allegiances, as Brundage's collaboration with the Nazi regime came to light.

But amidst the shadow of tyranny and oppression, the indomitable spirit of the American athletes shone brightly. Faced with extreme pressure from the Nazi authorities and the specter of political manipulation, these proud competitors displayed unwavering courage and resilience.

Their stories, both heartbreaking and inspiring, transcended the confines of the playing field, embodying the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

"PLAYED" by Glenn Allen and Richard Kaufman is a riveting saga that delves into the cauldron of politics, sports, espionage, and courage that defined the 1936 Berlin Games.

Against the backdrop of history, we encounter a cast of iconic figures, from the irrepressible Mae West and the comedic genius of Charlie Chaplin to the towering presence of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the sinister machinations of Joseph Goebbels and Leni Riefenstahl.

And looming over it all is the figure of Adolf Hitler, the madman who sought to "make Germany great again" and whose legacy continues to cast a long shadow over the annals of history.