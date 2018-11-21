While not the first nano-satellite developed in the UAE, MySat-1 is among the first to be developed by local students who have been taught within the country, at one of the UAE’s own universities. The students who designed and built MySat-1 were part of Khalifa University’s Master’s concentration in space systems and technology programme, which was developed by the university in partnership with the UAE’s satellite industry leader, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) — a Mubadala-owned satellite communications company — and Northrop Grumman, an American defence and aerospace manufacturing company. The programme has been evolving to support multiple missions through the concentration and also through the involvement of students in other space missions funded by the UAE Space Agency.