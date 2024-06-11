The UAE society is characterised by authentic Arab values and attributes that have contributed to enhancing national and societal cohesion among its members — both citizens and residents — and building bridges of friendliness and familiarity between them and the peoples of the world.

This human and civilisational communication has helped develop international, political, and economic strategic partnerships and consolidate the global reputation of the UAE as an investment, tourism, and industrial destination open to all cultures for sustainable human development.

Over the past fifty years, the UAE has topped global competitiveness reports in many indicators. It ranked 10th globally and first regionally in the Global Soft Power Index for 2024, first regionally in the international appreciation of leaders, eighth globally in influencing international diplomatic circles, third globally in generosity and giving, and third globally in opportunities for future growth.

These rankings recognise the UAE’s pioneering international efforts and wise leadership in support of peace, sustainable development, and human prosperity.

A hope-making country

What we saw during the state visits carried out by President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to both the People’s Republic of China and South Korea shows the strength and depth of the UAE’s humanitarian heritage, the elements of its soft power, international reputation, and its global impact as a hope-making country that brings positive changes with added value to human happiness everywhere and anytime.

We have noticed the UAE President’s adherence to Emirati dress and national identity, his humility in communication with everyone without discrimination, listening and writing notes himself, his keenness to support international strategic partnerships in vital sectors, his parental appreciation for student activities, and his respect for multiculturalism and human brotherhood. His love to spread peace and preserve human dignity is also evident.

Additionally, we have noticed the UAE President’s care for students as he emphasised that the youth are the nation’s true wealth and vital for realising its aspirations for growth. He is keen to devote time to sit with them, listen to their needs, celebrate their scientific achievements, encourage them to continue their studies, and arm themselves with the skills of the knowledge economy.

Reflecting our national identity

He has urged the youth to adhere to authentic Emirati customs and traditions that reflect their identity in international forums and organisations.

He encourages them to play their pivotal role in the nation’s renaissance, leading up to a brighter centennial in 2071, and to share stories that befit the UAE.

I conclude my article with a bright speech of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan: “We are keen to preserve authentic traditions and heritage no matter how much we move forward towards the fields of civilisation.”