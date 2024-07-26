Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to the US Congress on Wednesday was not just a political performance; it was a troubling display of deceit. Delivered amid protests outside the US Capitol and widespread criticism, Netanyahu’s address was riddled with inaccuracies and falsehoods that distort the reality of the Gaza conflict and undermine international discourse.

One of the most glaring falsehoods was Netanyahu’s claim that “despite all the lies you’ve heard, the war in Gaza has one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare.” This statement is not just misleading but fundamentally untrue.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reports that the death toll has reached nearly 40,000. This figure, backed by lists of deceased individuals and verified by past UN assessments, starkly contrasts with Netanyahu’s portrayal. The vast majority of the casualties in Gaza are civilians, including tens of thousands of women and children. To suggest that such a high number of civilian deaths indicates a low ratio of combatants is a deliberate attempt to obscure the scale of the humanitarian crisis.

Outright lies

Netanyahu also asserted that civilian casualties in the southern Gaza City of Rafah are “practically none.” This claim is not only far-fetched but an outright lie. Israeli strikes in Rafah have indeed resulted in significant civilian casualties. For instance, a strike in May ignited a fire in a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians, killing at least 46 people.

Netanyahu’s description of this attack as a “mishap” trivialises the reality of the tragedy. Earlier in February, Israeli air strikes killed at least 95 civilians, roughly half of whom were children. Amnesty International condemned those attacks as “unlawful” and evidence of Israel’s continued flouting of international humanitarian law, with entire families being wiped out with little accountability.

Compounding the falsehoods, a panel of ten independent UN rapporteurs declared only last month that Gaza is experiencing a famine, attributing it to Israel’s “intentional and targeted starvation campaign against the Palestinian people.” This dire assessment highlights the severe humanitarian crisis that Netanyahu’s speech glossed over, opting instead to present a dangerously distorted picture.

Fabrications about food aid

Netanyahu spun a tale of humanitarian generosity, claiming Israel has allowed more than 40,000 aid trucks into Gaza, delivering half a million tonnes of food. But this claim is a glaring falsehood.

According to UN data, just 28,000 aid trucks have entered Gaza since the conflict erupted, and routes into the territory have been severely restricted. The Rafah crossing, a crucial lifeline, has been blocked by Israeli forces since early May, choking off aid to southern Gaza.



International NGOs and the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the world's foremost authority on famine, have warned that Gaza teeters on the brink of famine, making the Israeli PM's claims not only misleading but a desperate attempt to mask a dire humanitarian crisis with a façade of false benevolence.

Distorting truth

The gap between Netanyahu’s rhetoric and the situation on the ground is further illustrated by recent public opinion within Israel itself. A poll by Israel’s Channel 12 News showed that two-thirds of Israelis believe that securing the return of hostages is more important than continuing the war in Gaza.

This shift in public sentiment reflects growing discontent with Netanyahu’s approach and suggests that his touting of “total victory” (in the Congress address) is being increasingly viewed as unrealistic and bogus.

Netanyahu’s speech to Congress was not just a political manoeuvre but a calculated effort to manipulate perceptions and justify actions that have been widely condemned.

By distorting the truth, Netanyahu not only misled the US Congress but also perpetuated a narrative that undermines efforts towards a genuine resolution of the Gaza crisis.