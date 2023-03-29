The relentless pace of change and transformation that lies ahead of us renders forecasting the future an inevitable obligation. The success of the World Government -- a decade-long collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and nations and entities worldwide, attests to the imperativeness of envisioning the future.

Led by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the 2023 summit (held in February 2023) attracted over 10,000 global leaders, including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers, transcending the issues that had been previously predicted during the summit and explored.

It has embarked on a new voyage towards the future, embracing its cities, governments, directions, challenges, and transformations with a renewed vision.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai with participants at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023

UAE’s exceptional influence

The World Government Summit, under the mantle of international tolerance and harmony advocated by the United Arab Emirates, attracted over 150 countries, manifesting the UAE’s exceptional influence on the world stage.

As His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated in his tweet at the conclusion of the event, “The summit served as a platform to showcase the incomparable spirit of our nation, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to uniting the world, anticipating the future, and remaining an unwavering force for humanity.”

With its innovative spirit and commendable strive for excellence, the UAE’s comprehensive development, generosity and deep-rooted propensity for the betterment of humanity are reflected in its international impact.

During the summit, there was a collective international consensus on the leading role the country has had on numerous fronts worldwide; its various efforts and initiatives have significantly contributed to enhancing the stability of many nations worldwide while its dissemination of the significant experiences it has gained through successfully resolving crises is reflected in its international impact on building a better, sustainable future for all.

Driving growth

In the UAE and Dubai, we are proud to be at the forefront of designing the future. As such, the World Government Summit placed significant emphasis on the creative economy, recognising its vital importance in driving economic growth and innovation.

With the creative industries contributing 3% of the global GDP, it is clear that fostering creativity is no longer a luxury but a pressing necessity for governments seeking to achieve prosperity.

The summit underscored the important role of creative industries in revitalising the tourism sector and promoting cultural exchange. By encouraging creativity, we can unlock economic potential and forge stronger connections between people from all corners of the globe.

The world is changing fast, and we must stay ahead of the curve by embracing creativity and innovation as essential components of economic development.

The UAE and Dubai’s vision for the future has culminated in the groundbreaking launch of the Dubai Future Readiness Index under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, coinciding with the 10th World Government Summit.

This pioneering step reinforces the emirate’s pursuit of governmental excellence, fosters a culture of innovation, and aligns with the vision of our wise leadership to transform Dubai into the best place to live and work and the capital of the creative economy. The Dubai Future Readiness Index is an exceptional accomplishment, and we are confident that it will assist governments worldwide in designing effective strategies for sustainable growth and development.

Innovation, progress, and foresight

The Index reflects the UAE’s innovation, progress, and foresight, positioning it as a leader in shaping the future, and is a testament to the nation’s determination to embrace the future and pioneer a path towards a prosperous and sustainable tomorrow.

Continuing the path of success and achievements, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently launched the ‘04’ unified platform.

Comprising more than 40 government entities, the platform seeks to create a positive experience for all government customers, transforming them into strategic partners in designing, executing and evaluating services and reflecting Dubai’s innovative creativity in benefiting the emirate and its residents.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office

Our country has taken early strides to cultivate future generations and nurture ambitious, empowered leaders who comprehend the significance of creating the future. This was consolidated during The World Government Summit 2023, which witnessed the remarkable presence of youth, who were highly visible in its proceedings.

These young, dynamic trailblazers represent the future and embody the aspirations of their nation, imbued with the values of perseverance, vision, and innovation. The youth are an integral part of the UAE’s ambitious plans. Their involvement in the summit reinforced the UAE’s commitment to a prosperous, sustainable tomorrow and its trust in future generations to carry the torch forward.

The nation has spared no effort in providing its youth with the resources, tools, and education they require to become tomorrow’s leaders, instilling in them the values of hard work, determination, autonomy and creativity.

With their immense potential and vision, the nation’s future generations are poised to elevate it to greater heights, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of innovation and progress.