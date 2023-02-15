Dubai: There will be a new CEO at Twitter, most likely this year itself. That's from Elon Musk, the incumbent, speaking the World Government Summit in Dubai.

“I need to stabilize the organization and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place, and the product roadmap is clearly laid out,” said Musk. “I don't know, (but) I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year (for the new CEO).”

It has been a tumultuous time for the social media platform, first with Musk's audacious takeover and then the subsequent high-profile changes to personnel and processes at Twitter.

Musk has faced criticism for the nothing-less-than sweeping changes, which included firing more than half of the staff and reversing previous bans on user accounts. Additionally, he was urged to shift his focus back to Tesla, the EV maker whose share prices have been dropping recently.

Despite all this, Musk has spent significant time on the social platform, tweeting and engaging with users. In his virtual address at WGS, Musk stated it is important for individuals to 'speak in their voice' and 'convey the message that you want to directly'.

He emphasized that it is best to tweet directly instead of relying on someone else to do it for you.

Tesla focus

Tesla went through some very difficult times where it was on the 'ragged edge of survival and if I didn't give it everything I got, the company could have easily gone bankrupt', said Musk. “It was really on the verge of bankruptcy for quite a while.