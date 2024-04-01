Picture this: a 20-year-old girl, caught in the whirlwind of a world that seems to be in a constant state of flux. As I navigate the complexities of rapid globalisation, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the youth of today are not the passive spectators that older generations often perceive us to be. We are a generation defined by our awareness, our activism, and our unwavering commitment to challenging the status quo.

In a world characterised by interconnectedness and technological advancement, we are not mere robots controlled by devices; we are dynamic agents of change, poised to shape the future with our creativity, resilience, and passion for a better world.

Globalisation has fundamentally transformed the landscape of our society, enabling the effortless interchange of information, ideas, and cultures across limitations. We are provided with unparalleled access to a plethora of knowledge and opinions due to technology and social media, allowing us to transcend geographical barriers and interact with individuals from all walks of life.

In embracing this global connectivity, we have developed a profound sense of empathy and compassion for the challenges and successes of humanity.

One of the features that distinguishes today’s youth is our unshakeable dedication to social justice and environmental sustainability.

We are intensely aware of the serious issues affecting the world at large, including climate change and systematic injustices, and we refuse to allow ourselves to become complacent in the face of injustice. Instead, we utilise the power of our voices and platforms to advocate for good change, establishing communities and starting essential conversations about critical topics.

A study published by Harvard University found that younger generations are more willing to challenge traditional institutions and norms, with 61% of Gen Z (individuals born after 1996) expressing a desire to create positive change in society and dismantle discriminatory practices.

Depth of human interactions

Moreover, we are not characterised exclusively by our devices and technology; rather, we recognise the value of creating genuine human bonds and participating in meaningful face-to-face encounters. While technology certainly plays a substantial part in our lives, we understand the value of disconnecting and prioritising authentic interactions with others.

We appreciate the depth of human interactions and seek to foster opportunities for authentic discourse and cooperation. The World Values Survey revealed that youth populations across different countries exhibit a strong sense of empathy and compassion, with 68% of young people expressing a willingness to support marginalised communities and advocate for social justice.

Young people value meaningful human connections and actively strive to create opportunities for genuine dialogue and collaboration

As young people, we have a distinctive blend of flexibility, inventiveness, and open-mindedness that distinguishes us. We encourage diversity and actively seek out opportunities to learn from diverse viewpoints, recognising the inherent advantages of accepting an extensive variety of voices and experiences. Our generation is not hesitant to challenge the established quo, annihilate obsolete ideals, and fight for a more inclusive and fair society for all.

The Global Shapers Survey conducted by the World Economic Forum reported that 52% of young people aged 18-35 are actively engaging in social impact activities, such as volunteering, donating, and advocating for social causes

In conclusion, the youth of today are not passive beneficiaries of globalisation and technology; rather, we are active agents of change, motivated by a strong sense of mission and an ambition to contribute to an impact on the world.

As we navigate the difficulties of a rapidly evolving world, we remain committed to justice, sustainability, and humanity. We are the leaders of tomorrow, and we are prepared to rise to the occasion, creating a future that represents our ideals of compassion, inclusion, and growth.