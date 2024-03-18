Dubai - where shimmering skyscrapers pierce the sky and diverse communities hum with life. For millennials and Gen Z navigating the city's endless options, it can be overwhelming.

Fear not, fellow adventurers! We've enlisted a squad of young expats, born and raised in here. They've spilled their secrets, shared their favourite spots, and dished on how they stay healthy in this vibrant metropolis.

Millennials and Gen Z having fun in Brass Monkey, Dubai. Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Foodie fun

Karlos Rodejo: This 24-year-old marketing whiz is a social butterfly, always seeking out the latest trends. He and his crew love hopping between trendy spots, especially those buzzing on TikTok. They document their adventures, vlogging their days and featuring these hidden gems. While not a museum buff, he recommends the futuristic Museum of the Future for a unique experience.

I love to be surrounded by good people, they make me happy at the end of the day. - Karlos Rodejo

“I love to be surrounded by good people, they make me happy at the end of the day. I love to film and post on TikTok. This fits well with what I usually do with friends whenever we hang out. I like to feature places and vlog about my day.”



Gerard Joshua Paner: Another Dubai-born Filipino, Paner cherishes simple pleasures like gathering over chai and devouring shawarma on Rigga's vibrant streets. He fuels his athletic side with basketball and table tennis, but also dabbles in video editing. Like Rodejo, he's impressed by the architectural marvel of the Museum of the Future.

“As cliched as it may sound, being around family and friends and spending time with them, makes me happy. We always go out to have fun, explore different food spots in Dubai. I know Dubai has a great diversity of food to offer!”

We always go out to have fun, explore different food spots in Dubai. I know Dubai has a great diversity of food to offer! - Gerard Joshua Paner

Paner loves living in Dubai. He said: “Dubai is a melting pot of nationalities, it is very advanced and diverse. More importantly, it is very safe living in Dubai, and that is very essential to consider especially when working and building a future here.”



Art aficionados

Alyssa Soriano: This 26-year-old design maven finds inspiration in museums and art galleries. She explores the city by bike, seeks out hidden cafes, and dabbles in artistic activities like dance classes and clay workshops. Festivals, concerts, and art events also pique her interest.

Museum of the Future is definitely a marvel. A stunning piece of architecture and a fun interactive experience. I love going to museums, a lot of art galleries and cultural festivals as well. - Alyssa Soriano

She said: “Museum of the Future is definitely a marvel. A stunning piece of architecture and a fun interactive experience. I love going to museums, a lot of art galleries and cultural festivals as well. For hobbies, I dabble with drawing, painting, reading, walking and roller skating.”



Dominic Belleza: An art lover himself, Belleza frequents Al Serkal Avenue's captivating art exhibits. “It’s mesmerizing to see different art works in Al Serkal Avenue. It’s a great place for artists and those who appreciate exceptional beauty on canvas. I also love visiting the museums in the UAE to experience unique artifacts, and the historical vibe.”

It’s mesmerizing to see different art works in Al Serkal Avenue. It’s a great place for artists and those who appreciate exceptional beauty on canvas. - Dominic Belleza

This 29-year-old radiology tech is particularly impressed by the Museum of the Future's architecture and calligraphy. When not seeking artistic inspiration, he catches concerts with friends at the Coca Cola Arena, and unwinds with arcade games, basketball, and bowling.



Chill vibes

Junelle Fernandes: This 23-year-old social media whiz enjoys exploring diverse cuisine with her friends. Her go-to hangouts include Lucky Voice for karaoke and bowling, and any place offering a culinary adventure. When she needs to unwind, Fernandes heads for games, food, and catching up with loved ones. She suggests incorporating healthy snacks and drinks into your activities to maintain your fitness, and embraces the city's safety and diversity. “Playing sport on weekends calms me down from stress and fatigue, after five days of work. Also, it’s very tough to maintain my physique as I eat a lot, I’m a very big foodie, so sport helps.

Playing sport on weekends calms me down from stress and fatigue, after five days of work. - Junelle Fernandes

“I love living in Dubai because it is safe here, and it’s very diverse, especially at school where you meet people from different cultures all over the world, and when I started working it was easy for me to blend in, aware of where they came from, their culture and lifestyles. I have a bunch of friends from different nationalities, mainly Filipinos, Indians, Americans and Africans, and we get along so well.”



Beyond the fun:

While these young explorers have slightly different preferences, some common themes emerge. They all treasure time with loved ones, appreciate Dubai's safety and diversity, and prioritise staying active. There are many popular hangouts offering a vibrant atmosphere and diverse activities. However, they also want more cultural experiences, reflecting the evolving needs of young Dubai residents.