The Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman of Saudi Arabia, has categorically stated that the Arab world is not going to accept Israel as a regional partner as long as its current policies continue. King Salman has on many occasions reiterated the Kingdom’s steadfast position on the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. As the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques, Saudi Arabia bears the weight of the Muslim world and this form of commitment is necessary to ward off grand Zionist designs for the region.