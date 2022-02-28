Nidhi Razdan, one of India’s top anchors and journalists, has returned to Prime Time on NDTV after more than a year.
NDTV recently announced the return of Nidhi Razdan. Razdan had left the TV channel after falling to an online scam.
Sharing a teaser video involving Razdan, NDTV tweeted on Monday, “Next Monday, our new show starts with Nidhi Razdan. The biggest newsmakers — and no wriggle room. “No Spin” at 9.30pm on NDTV 24×7.”
“It feels good to be back on TV. I feel like I have never been away. This is my real calling and here I am — asking tough questions to the who’s who of politics and industry. Going forward there will be an increased focus on the Indian general elections and other important issues facing the country,” Nidhi told Gulf News.
The star anchor, who rejoins NDTV as a Consulting Editor, will continue writing her Opinion column ‘This Side of the Story' for Gulf News.
“Writing is one of the best things that happened to me during my break from TV. For once, it taught me the discipline to focus on churning out a column on a weekly basis. The Gulf News experience has been special for me,” she added.
In a blog post in December 2021, Razdan opened about her Harvard ‘nightmare’ which left her angry, shocked and disappointed. She wrote that many victims of cybercrime contacted her to share their stories and talk about the fear of being mocked.
Nidhi’s new show “No Spin” has already created a buzz on social media Monday even before the show aired, with the Twitterati discussing and trending the comeback of one of India’s most bankable political journalists.