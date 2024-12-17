In 1992, the world gathered in Rio de Janeiro to confront a crisis threatening the survival of species and ecosystems. The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) was born out of that urgency, a treaty aimed at balancing conservation with equity, ensuring sustainable use of biological resources while sharing their genetic benefits fairly.

Ratified by more than 195 nations and the European Union, the CBD remains a symbol of global consensus. Yet, decades later, the ambitions of Rio are tested by the increasing complexity of the biodiversity crisis.

Today, nearly half of the world’s reef-building coral species face extinction, a stark warning from the IUCN Red List, which now counts 166,061 species, with 46,337 on the brink, that is 28% of all assessed species. Biodiversity loss isn’t just a blow to nature; it strikes at humanity’s foundation.

Seventy per cent of cancer treatments trace their roots to natural sources, and over half of the global GDP —$44 trillion — depends on the very ecosystems we are eroding. The challenge now lies not in recognising the urgency but in translating commitments into action.

The sea has always been my sanctuary. Growing up in the UAE, the rhythmic embrace of the waves taught me about life’s fragility and resilience — lessons that resonate deeply as I navigate the complexities of biodiversity conservation.

Today, human activity has profoundly altered the ocean’s delicate balance, impacting its temperature, acidity, and oxygen levels. Oceans, which absorb 90% of excess heat from the global climate system, are also under siege from overfishing and plastic pollution.

The FAO reports that illegal, unregulated fishing accounts for 30% of annual catches, worth up to $23 billion. Meanwhile, plastic production is projected to surge by 40% within a decade, threatening to outpace fish by weight in the ocean by 2050. Without urgent action, marine ecosystems may face irreversible collapse.

Closer to home, the Arabian Gulf — a vital biodiversity hotspot (rich in biodiversity but is also highly vulnerable to environmental threats) — is grappling with climate change, urbanisation, and habitat loss. Studies reveal sharp declines in sharks, rays, and coral-dependent fish, and 85% of key fish species in Arabian Gulf wiped out, far exceeding global averages. Standing at this turning point, I wonder: have we truly grasped the urgency of our task?

Over the years, the Conferences of the Parties (COPs) for the CBD have marked significant milestones in biodiversity conservation. Initiatives like the Cartagena Protocol on biosafety and the Aichi Targets on biodiversity loss reduction stand out.

Inclusivity and equity

The Nagoya Protocol ensures equitable benefit-sharing from genetic resources, while COP15 in Montreal introduced the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, committing to protect 30% of the planet’s land and oceans by 2030. These negotiated actions have expanded protected areas, mobilised financial resources, and acknowledged the crucial role of Indigenous communities.

At COP16 in Cali, Colombia, progress toward inclusivity and equity took center stage, though key challenges linger. Dubbed as “COP of the people,” it established a permanent subsidiary body to ensure Indigenous and local communities’ full participation in biodiversity decision-making. This move seeks to integrate traditional knowledge into biodiversity management, addressing the long-standing gap in global conservation efforts.

The creation of a permanent subsidiary body ensures Indigenous voices are central to conservation policies, fostering inclusive governance frameworks. Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities (IPLC) own or govern 32% of the planet’s land and waters, with 91% of these areas in good or moderate ecological condition — demonstrating IPLC stewardship aligns with biodiversity conservation.

COP16 also reached consensus on digital sequence information, a contentious issue in biodiversity negotiations. A new framework introduces a 0.1% levy on revenues from industries like pharmaceuticals and cosmetics that utilise genetic information. Half of these funds will support Indigenous communities, promoting fair benefit-sharing and creating incentives for the sustainable use of genetic resources, vital for advancing global biodiversity goals.

Despite progress, critical issues remain. Delegates failed to agree on a road map to meet the ambitious targets of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, particularly around creating a new biodiversity fund and mobilising necessary resources. Without adequate funding and a robust monitoring framework, accountability remains uncertain, hindering progress toward the 2030 goals. These unresolved issues raise doubts about turning high-level agreements into tangible outcomes.

A UAE Perspective

As a daughter of the UAE, I take pride in my country’s commitments to global biodiversity. The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment emphasised the role of mangroves in carbon sequestration and coastal resilience, showcasing leadership in the Mangrove Alliance for Climate.

The UAE also pledged $150 million to global water security, supporting both biodiversity and human communities. Marine protected areas, sustainable fisheries, and alignment with the Kunming-Montreal framework featured prominently.

Dr Al Dahak, UAE’s minister of Climate Change and Environment, also spoke on behalf of the UAE during the conference, calling for more cooperation at the international level toward the halt of biodiversity loss while urging nations to adopt innovative solutions and to share the responsibility.

Razan Al Mubarak, a stalwart voice for nature and the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, delivered a clarion call for synergy between biodiversity and climate agendas. Her appeal for financial reform to support conservation in the Global South was both urgent and necessary, reminding us that the burden of ecological collapse falls heaviest on those least equipped to bear it.

The Road Ahead

COP16, like the ocean, offers a paradox, embodying both hope and challenge. It is both a reminder of how far we have come and how far we have yet to go. The inclusion of Indigenous voices, the levy on genetic data profits, and national commitments like those from the UAE are steps forward. But they are not enough.

Funding gaps, the complexity of implementation, and the sheer scale of the biodiversity crisis demand unprecedented ambition and cooperation. The stakes are no longer theoretical; they are existential.

As I write this, the ocean calls to me once more — a reminder of what we stand to lose and what we must fight to protect. The outcomes of COP16 are a foundation, but they must not be the ceiling. For the sake of the sea, the land, and all who inhabit them, greater action is imperative.

This is a battle not just for biodiversity but for the very soul of humanity. Let us not falter. Let us act.