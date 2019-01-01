After pointing out the most important factors that I believe represent the pillars of UAE pre-eminence at the regional and global levels, I would like to refer to three final points: the first relates to the overall power perspective of the UAE, which involves the UAE’s great achievements adding more to the positive image of the UAE on the global stage, strengthening its soft power which itself is an essential aspect within the overall power apparatus of any nation in the age of globalisation and the communications revolution. The second relates to the important role played by the UAE as a source of inspiration for the Arab people in their quest for progress and development under the circumstances of tension, despair and uncertainty of the future, which are prevailing sentiments in many parts of the Arab world. This is precisely what His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, stated in his speech on the occasion of the 47th National Day in December 2018, when he said: “The United Arab Emirates, with its massive modern achievements brings hope to the hearts and minds of each Arab citizen, especially the youth, while highlighting an important message that Arabs are capable of success, excellence and real competition in the field of global advancement due to the strength of will, ambition, self-confidence, and serious planning of the present and the future. Therefore, what is being accomplished in the UAE can be viewed as a source of inspiration for the entire region, and a source of pride and joy for every Arab. The achievements of the United Arab Emirates supplement the accomplishments of the Arab civilisation in the face of attempts to distort the Arabs’ image, undermine them and spread despair and frustration among them.”