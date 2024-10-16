Baba Siddique, a prominent “Bollywood insider” and leader associated with the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — and formerly with Congress for decades — was shot dead in Mumbai last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Canada and India are embroiled in a fierce diplomatic standoff, with both countries expelling each other’s top diplomats and relations at sub-Arctic levels.

The common thread between these developments — the assassination and the icy diplomatic ties — is Lawrence Bishnoi, a gangster currently held in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat. Bishnoi dreams of gaining international fame by targeting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Canada has formally accused Bishnoi of orchestrating the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian Sikh separatist. The accusation extends to his gang allegedly planning killings on Canadian soil.

India retaliated by expelling Canadian diplomats, asserting that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has not provided a shred of evidence since these public allegations were made in September 2023.

India has criticised Canada’s claims, describing them as absurd and politically motivated, accusing Trudeau of pandering to domestic vote-bank politics.

India recalls that Trudeau’s 2018 visit, intended to curry favour with certain voter blocs, backfired, particularly with his Cabinet including individuals known to support separatist causes.

Relations between the two nations have plunged into an unprecedented war of words, disrupting a historically friendly partnership.

The rise of Lawrence Bishnoi

Bishnoi was just five years old when Salman Khan allegedly hunted two black bucks during a film shoot in Rajasthan. The blackbuck, an endangered antelope species, holds sacred status within the Bishnoi community, known for its commitment to animal protection. The slow-moving legal proceedings against Khan have only fuelled the Bishnoi community’s determination to see him punished.

Seeking global notoriety, Bishnoi publicly admitted his ambition to target Khan. Recently, Mumbai police arrested shooters from Bishnoi’s gang who were surveying Khan’s residence.

The story, however, takes a darker twist. Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder, citing the victim’s close relationship with Khan. Yet, top intelligence sources remain sceptical, suspecting the motive may lie in Siddique’s involvement in land deals worth billions of rupees.

Siddique’s famed iftar gatherings, attended by Bollywood stars and influential Maharashtra politicians, only add to the intrigue. At one such event, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan famously reconciled after a long-standing rift.

Following gunfire outside Khan’s residence in April 2024, Mumbai police have sought Bishnoi’s custody from Gujarat authorities multiple times, without success. Bishnoi was transferred from Delhi’s Tihar Jail to Gujarat after being implicated in a narcotics case. The lack of cooperation between Maharashtra and Gujarat — both BJP-ruled — has raised eyebrows.

Impact on Bollywood and beyond

Siddique’s assassination has reignited fears of gang wars in Mumbai, unsettling Bollywood on the eve of elections. Salman Khan, visibly shaken, attended Siddique’s last rites. Sources close to the actor reveal growing concerns for his family’s safety.

Bishnoi, despite being incarcerated, continues to operate a criminal empire from behind bars. Authorities must act decisively to dismantle this network, or the rule of law in India will be severely compromised.

Diplomatic fallout with Canada

India’s position on Canada is firm: no country can tolerate the nurturing of separatism on foreign soil. Canada must take India’s concerns seriously if it hopes to restore normal diplomatic relations.