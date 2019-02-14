A few months before he took off for his much-awaited vacation after three long gruelling years away from his dear wife, he smilingly professed that he wished to surprise her by replacing the worn watch that she wore during their rare outings with a new one with golden straps. After making enquiries on the best buys and having set his eyes on what he thought would be perfect for her, he set about putting in extra hours of work, accepting none of the helping hands that came his way until at last he had enough to buy that little piece of treasure.