In Henry V: The Astonishing Rise of England’s Greatest Warrior King, historian and journalist Dan Jones makes a compelling case. He argues that although Henry ruled for less than a decade, his reign serves as a fascinating case study in leadership during a crisis—something that resonates deeply with the challenges we face today.

Henry V, the young king who led a ragtag army to an improbable victory at the Battle of Agincourt in 1415, is a figure who has captured the imagination of many. His transformation from the reckless, tavern-loving “Prince Hal” to an embodiment of heroic leadership is beautifully immortalised by Shakespeare in his play Henry V.

The stirring words spoken by Henry on the eve of battle are famous: “We few, we happy few, we band of brothers”? Those lines have echoed through time as a powerful testament to unity and courage in the face of adversity.

Jones vividly portrays Henry as a complex character—one who, despite his mistakes and misjudgments, seemed to rise to the occasion when it mattered most. As king, he pulled England back from the brink of economic ruin, quelled rebellions, and re-established the country’s standing in the world.

His journey is not just a tale of battles won and territories gained; it’s a deeper exploration of what it means to lead, to inspire, and to navigate the murky waters of human relationships and political intrigue.

Henry’s epic journey

Through the Treaty of Troyes in 1420, he not only secured his claim as heir to the French throne but also solidified a political marriage with Catherine of Valois, daughter of the French king.

But, as Jones shows, Henry’s achievements abroad came at a price. His conquests in France, though impressive, laid the groundwork for future instability at home, ultimately leading to the Wars of the Roses, a series of dynastic conflicts that would plague England for generations.

Jones masterfully captures Henry’s journey, from his early life as the son of Henry IV, gaining military experience fighting rebellions in Wales, to his ascension to the throne in 1413. His decisive leadership at Agincourt is given particular focus, showing how this victory, despite the odds, catapulted him to legendary status.

The biography ends with Henry’s sudden death at 35, which left his infant son to inherit the crowns of both England and France—though this triumph would be fleeting, as Henry VI would later lose the French lands his father fought so hard to secure.

Dan Jones' biography sheds light on a king often remembered as "the greatest man who ever ruled England," while also acknowledging the long-term consequences of his ambition. Henry V is both an engaging portrait of a king and a reflection on the complex nature of leadership during turbulent times.