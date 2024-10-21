Israel mourns loss of Col. Ehsan Daqsa

Israeli leaders mourned on Sunday the death of one of the highest-ranking army officers, Col. Ehsan Daqsa, killed since the Gaza ground war began. Col. Ehsan Daqsa, who commanded the Israel Defense Force's 401st Armored Brigade, was killed in battle in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza.



"Ehsan was a hero of Israel, a warrior, and a commander - a role model for the bond with the Druze community. He dedicated his life to the security of Israel and its citizens. I extend my deepest sympathies to his wife Huda and their children, Omri, Reef, and Yasmin. We are all praying for the recovery of our brave wounded," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



According to IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, Daqsa and another battalion commander were critically injured by an explosive device when they exited their tanks to do a tactical observation.



"Known for his humility and valor, Daqsa had been leading his brigade since the start of the war and had previously received the Medal of Valor for his bravery during the Second Lebanon War," Hagari said.



"On October 7, he transitioned directly from his studies into combat in the south and has been fighting ever since. He took command of the 401st Armored Brigade around four months ago."



Hagari added that Daqsa led the battle at Tel Sultan in Rafah when he assumed command and directed the brigade, "which likely prevented [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar's escape. From there, he continued to lead the battle in Jabaliya, where the brigade remains engaged. Ehsan led from the front and fell while guiding his soldiers."



Rafiq Halabi, Mayor of Daliyat al-Karmel local council, where Daqsa's family resides, also paid tribute to Daqsa on X, formerly known as Twitter.



"He was a brave, legendary warrior who has fought since the beginning of the war. The Druze community, the IDF, and the State of Israel have lost one of their greatest heroes," Halabi tweeted.



The 41-year-old Daqsa is survived by his wife and three children.



Five colonels have fallen in combat since Hamas's October 7 attack, and Daqsa is the highest-ranking officer to killed since then.