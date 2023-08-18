Child safety

I was delighted to read an article in Gulf News about the Child Safety Department in Sharjah taking action to prevent children from falling from balconies (“Sharjah cracks down on lapses leading to risk of children falling from balconies”, Gulf News, August 09).

Alongside other government departments, they visited residential buildings to raise awareness among parents about the dangers and solutions to prevent such incidents from occurring. Unfortunately, many families neglect necessary precautions. Some leave children unattended while sleeping or place furniture under windows, making them easily accessible to open areas and leading to fatal falls.

In some cases, parents are even present but too busy to supervise their children, putting their lives at risk.

I witnessed a similar incident in my home country when I heard children screaming and saw a young child hanging outside a third-floor balcony. Quick action was necessary, and I called the building security while my neighbour brought blankets to the scene. Thankfully, the security guard was able to climb up and get the child to safety. It was later revealed that the parents had left their children unattended while they went out. This experience still haunts me to this day. As conscientious and caring parents, we take every precaution to ensure our child’s safety. One of the measures we have implemented is the installation of a safety lock on our balcony entrance, as well as keeping a close eye on our child’s movements. In areas where air conditioning is not as prevalent, it is common to use iron grills for window and balcony ventilation. However, in some locations, the authorities may permit transparent acrylic barriers with proper permission. Families must be fully aware of all safety measures available to them to prevent unfortunate accidents.

Ms Niamat Karmally

UAE

Sustainable future

Concerns about the state of our planet are growing worldwide (“Green Expectations: The UAE’s path towards a sustainable future”, Gulf News, July 08). People are increasingly worried about the negative impact of climate change, pollution, and the depletion of natural resources. It is undoubtedly evident that the actions we take as a society profoundly impact the delicate and complex environment that surrounds us. Therefore, we must take immediate and effective measures to mitigate these effects and safeguard the planet for the benefit of future generations. This calls for a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including individuals, governments, and businesses, to adopt sustainable practices and promote a culture of responsible environmental stewardship. Only through collective action can we hope to preserve the earth’s natural resources and ensure a sustainable future for all.

From Mr Hari Shankar

UAE

T20 cricket: India versus West Indies

Congratulations to the West Indies Cricket team on their impressive victory over the Indian cricket team in the fifth and final T20 match. They played exceptionally well and consistently, effectively stifling the Indian players. Unfortunately, the Indian cricket team captain Hardik Pandya had a tough time as nothing seemed to go right for him after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. The morning pitch was advantageous to the West Indies bowlers, who made it difficult for the top-order batsmen to hold on to their wickets. Although Suryakumar’s impressive 61 runs helped boost the score, the spinners of West Indies, especially Romario Shepherd, were able to dominate the Indian team. However, we should not dwell on the past and instead take this as a wake-up call for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be more cautious in selecting the 15-member squad to represent our country in the upcoming World Cup Tournament in India.

From Mr N. Mahadevan

India

Global deaths due to air pollution

A recent report from the World Health Organisation revealed that 92 per cent of people breathe in polluted air. This air is full of toxic and hazardous pollutants, and it is alarming to know that more than 9 out of 10 people globally are living in areas with excess air pollution.

Excessive air pollution can cause significant health problems like heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, and premature death. Fossil fuel burning and industrial pollution are major contributors to air pollution. Coal, steel, iron, and fertiliser industries are among the worst offenders. Tragic events like the Bhopal tragedy in India in 1984, the Chernobyl nuclear power disaster in 1986, and the Tianjin explosions in China that caused heavy air pollution and killed hundreds are some examples.

It is of utmost importance that we promptly address the issue of air pollution to prevent countless premature fatalities. Effective teamwork between research scientists and global health organisations is essential to attaining this goal. The presented report serves as a poignant reminder to us all of the pressing nature of this matter. We must not allow ourselves to reach a state where we are forced to queue for access to oxygen stations simply to inhale clean air and sustain our lives.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE