1 of 10
Auburn: A track for live horse racing in suburban Seattle turned prehistoric over the weekend as more than 200 people ran down the track cloaked in inflatable Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur costumes.
Image Credit: AP
2 of 10
The 2023 T-Rex World Championships at Emerald Downs — an event that started in 2017 as a pest control company's team-building activity — ended in a photo finish on Sunday, with three competitors hitting the finish line together.
Image Credit: AP
3 of 10
Ocean Kim took top honors in the 100-yard (91.2-meter) dash after officials agreed Kim, of Kailua, Hawaii, hit the finish wire just ahead of the pack.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 10
Second place went to Colton Winegar of Boise, Idaho, who entered as Deno the Dino. Seth Hirschi, of Renton, as Rex Ray Machine, finished in third.
Image Credit: AP
5 of 10
The actual T. rex roamed the planet between 65 million and 67 million years ago.
Image Credit: AP
6 of 10
A study published two years ago in the journal Science estimated that about 2.5 billion of the dinosaurs ever lived.
Image Credit: AP
7 of 10
Hollywood movies such as the “Jurassic Park” franchise have added to the public fascination with the carnivorous creature.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 10
Championship winner Ocean Kim flexes after winning the race.
Image Credit: AP
9 of 10
Jake Garrett rests on the grass between races during the "T-Rex World Championship Races" at Emerald Downs.
Image Credit: AP
10 of 10
A discarded costume lies on the grass.
Image Credit: AP