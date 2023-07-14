The Arctic region is currently experiencing a significant decline in sea ice, which has become a major cause of concern for the region’s communities, ecosystems, and economies (The Arctic will have ice-free summers as soon as the 2030s, ten years earlier than anticipated”, Gulf News, June 7). This issue not only affects the Arctic but also has global consequences. Due to the decreasing ice coverage, less sunlight is reflected, accelerating warming in the Arctic. This warming effect causes the Greenland ice sheet to melt faster, leading to a rise in sea levels worldwide. Moreover, temperature changes in the Arctic can alter wind and storm patterns in other parts of the world, resulting in extreme weather conditions. Given these pressing concerns, it is imperative to take prompt and effective action to mitigate the impact of these changes and safeguard the Arctic and the world.

From Mr Ebby Mathew

UAE

Dubai artists’ plastic-free initiative

In a commendable move, Dubai artists are advocating for a plastic-free initiative (“UAE residents, who are out to use less or no plastic, show the way”, Gulf News, July 11). The abundance of plastic waste in oceans and on land poses a significant and alarming threat that needs to be controlled.

As individuals, we can take action by avoiding the use of plastic and refraining from disposing of waste in water bodies or surrounding areas. Let us also educate our families and friends to do the same. We are responsible for protecting and safeguarding the land, water, and air for the present generation and future generations. Starting from our homes, we must reject the use of plastic and teach our children about its harmful effects.

It is estimated that everyone on the planet produces one kilogram of waste daily. However, we can make a difference by avoiding plastic straws, carrying reusable water bottles and shopping bags, and switching to reusable sanitary products.

In our daily lives, we can reduce waste by shopping with reusable bags from bulk stores and avoiding excessive packaging. Our planet is in peril, and it is high time to take action to protect and preserve it for future generations.

From Mr Eappen Elias

UAE

India:Tomato prices at all-time high

I am concerned about the soaring prices of tomatoes in India, which have reached over Rs180 (Dh 8.05) per kilo, surpassing the price of petrol (“Why tomato prices are on fire in India? A 445% price jump makes tomatoes more pricey than petrol”, Gulf News, July 8). Tomatoes are an important dietary source of lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that has been linked to several health benefits, such as reduced risk of heart disease and cancer. Moreover, they are rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. Potatoes, tomatoes, and onions are vital ingredients in Indian cooking, and any significant price increase in these items can disrupt the monthly budget of households across the country.

The current tomato shortage being experienced in India can be attributed to the erratic weather patterns that have adversely affected the growth and production of tomatoes. Specifically, heavy and unexpected rains have disrupted the growing season, while a destructive fungal infection has further diminished the harvest. As a result, the cost of tomatoes has skyrocketed, with some vendors charging up to five times more than usual. To alleviate the burden on the public, it is imperative that the government intervenes and implements measures to control inflation and reduce the cost of essential kitchen staples.

From Mr Jubel D’Cruz

India

Ashes: England beat Australia

Congratulations to the England cricket team on their thrilling victory in the Leeds Test, which has kept the Ashes series alive (“ England beat Australia in thriller to keep Ashes hopes alive”, Gulf News, July 9). The team faced some difficulties on the final day, losing key players like Joe Root before lunch and Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after. However, Shamarh Brooks and Chris Woakes turned things around, and even when Brooks was taken out after scoring 75 runs, the team needed only 21 runs with three wickets remaining. Mark Wood and Woakes rose to the challenge and secured the win, with Wood earning the Man of the Match award for his exceptional all-around performance. If Wood and Woakes had been included earlier, the series might have been 2-1 in England’s favor. Kudos to the team for recognizing their mistake and making the necessary changes to help them win. It would be wise to replace struggling Bairstow with Jos Butler, who could also make a significant impact for England. Keep up the excellent work, England!

From Mr N Mahadevan

India