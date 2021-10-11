Expo 2020 Dubai Image Credit: WAM

Visiting Expo 2020 Dubai

After waiting for so long, I finally visited Expo 2020 Dubai (“How to book your Expo 2020 Dubai tickets online”, Gulf News, July 18). It was a surreal experience for me to see the Al Wasl Dome. As they say, it is an architectural marvel. The Al Wasl Plaza dome lights up in many colours featuring beautiful white birds flocking across the dome screens. I got my tickets online as the process on the Expo 2020 Dubai website was relatively easy. My friend and I got ourselves a one-day pass and quickly realised how little time we had to explore the entire avenue. The site is massive and awe-inspiring. However, with almost 200 pavilions, it's practically impossible to explore them within a day. Initially, it was overwhelming for us, but we decided to get a six-month pass to explore the whole site. I highly recommend visiting the KSA pavilion, the second-largest pavilion, next to the UAE's pavilion. I'm looking forward to exploring all the pavilions and the events that Expo 2020 Dubai has to offer.

From Mr Akhil B

Ajman

Expo 2020 Dubai: A historic milestone

The world's most fabulous event has started (“Pictures: Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony", Gulf News, September 30). First of all, congratulations to all the visionary leadership of the UAE. The Expo 2020 Dubai is an excellent opportunity for over 190 countries, to showcase their innovation, development, research, and technology for a new future. No doubt, it is another milestone set by the UAE. The UAE proved its true potential by taking all necessary precautions to bring down COVID-19 cases. The country has shown the world how to tackle the situation. The consistent effort, which they took for so many months, has paid off. Finally, I salute the Expo 2020 Dubai organisers and volunteers who put their hearts into making this event successful.

From Mr Waqar Ahmed

UAE

Gratitude towards the UAE

I am a 15-year-old studying at City School Ajman. I have an 11-year-old brother whose name is Mohammed Ayaan studying in DPS Ajman. I want to share the story of how the UAE's hospitality saved my family. My dad was tested positive for COVID-19 on April 4, 2021, and later on, his condition worsened. His oxygen level fell to 35 per cent and he was rushed to a hospital on April 6. He was hospitalised in Khalifa Hospital in Ajman. My dad was unconscious in the ICU for 17 days and later was shifted to the ward centre. He was in the ward for another 14 days. Fortunately, my dad fully recovered and could finally come back home. He said how grateful he was towards the doctors and the staff who helped him recover. When we consulted our family doctor, he said that my dad was given the best treatment. When he was in the hospital, my dad got excellent treatments and injections worth Dhs 20,000. Moreover, the hospital did not charge us anything for the treatment. So we are grateful to the hospital and the UAE health authorities for taking care of its residents. I am sure no other country can give such hospitality as the UAE. That is when I decided that when I grow up, I want to continue my studies in the UAE and become a doctor to serve the citizens of the UAE. So, I will try my best and get a scholarship in the UAE and study medicine in one of the universities in the UAE. I want to give back the love and care my family received from this country by giving my best to the UAE.

From Mr Mohammed Moeez

UAE

Teachers are the greatest assets on Earth

October 5, 2021, was World Teacher's Day, a day to celebrate teachers. Teachers across the world did excellent work in teaching students online during the pandemic. They were resilient in navigating ways of teaching students during the pandemic period. Teachers prepare learners for a dynamic and unknown future. They have a unique skill to discover how people learn at the most fundamental levels, how learning differs across individuals and cultures. They quickly understand the conditions that best foster educational success. The world will be chaotic, unstructured, dysfunctional, and unmanageable without teachers. Very often, teachers also pick up pieces from children when parents abdicate their parental roles. Teachers have high levels of intellect, including honed emotional intelligence and the ability to master complex issues quickly and to relish the challenges thrown up by a fast-moving and constantly shifting agenda. The world should spare two minutes on World Teachers' Day and applaud teachers.

From Mr Handsen Chikowore

United Kingdom

The joy of writing letters

October 9 is World Postal Day. It reminds me of my earlier days when postal letters and telegrams were the only means of communication. With time and technology, new means of communication like emails, faxes, text messages, WhatsApp, and social media became popular. People rarely write letters anymore. The volume of personal letters sent has drastically reduced and is limited to official correspondences like bank and utility bills. I still prefer holding and reading a letter. To this day, I make it a point to physically write and post at least one letter per year. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, I managed to send New Year greetings to my friends and relatives around the world.

Eappen Elias