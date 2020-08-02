Dubai Image Credit: Istock

‘UAE: A country that we are proud to call home!’

The UAE has given birth to many visionary leaders, creative innovators, and great minds, who have revolutionised the world (“Why the Mars Mission makes UAE residents proud”, Gulf News, July 20). Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founder of the UAE, was known for his perception and intelligence. His contributions and initiatives mirror his qualities and capabilities as a true leader. His notion of investing in the youth rather than money is the reason we see young Emirati innovators and entrepreneurs, today.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan took his father’s vision and mission forward and continued the legacy. He promoted technological and scientific development to prepare the UAE’s youth for the world. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attracted attention from all over the world when he announced the Dubai World Cup, which would go on to become the world’s richest horse race. Establishing the Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City and the Dubai International Financial Centre are just a few of his great achievements.

The UAE, established in 1971, has made an extraordinary transformation in the 40 years. What was once a desert has now become an international business hub with the busiest airport in the world. The UAE has prospered and flourished under its ingenious and inspiring leadership. It has achieved what was said to be impossible for an “old-fashioned” Arab Bedouin nation.

It is the most generous country in the world, donating more than 255 billion dirhams in just 40 years. UAE’s GDP has exceeded Dh1 trillion. The transformation of the UAE from a desert to something extraordinary has garnered attention from tourists all around the world, making it one of the leading tourist destinations in the world.

The UAE made its entry to space when it launched the KhalifaSat; the first Emirati made satellite. UAE then made history by becoming the first Arab country to explore space and has surprised the world.

I was lucky enough to be born in this leading nation and hope to contribute to it myself. I plan to add to the list of innovators in the UAE, as I pursue higher education.

From Mr Aoun Abbas

UAE

Challenges and impact of COVID-19

Staying at home for an indefinite period under the constant threat of COVID-19 is making life both monotonous and challenging for all of us (“UAE: Here is how COVID-19 could reset your plans for migrating”, Gulf News, July 21). The entire humanity has been put to the test, and our endurance is at stake. However, eventually, the coronavirus pandemic too shall pass.

We must not forget that a little misery, at times, makes one understand the value of happiness and exuberance. Also, always remember that we should never allow troubles to separate us from our duty.

In the present scenario, the Indian Hindu monk, Swami Vivekanand's quotes could prove to be motivational for all those who are fighting COVID-19 with limited resources at their disposal: "Be not afraid of anything. It is fear that is the great cause of misery in the world. It is fear that is the greatest of all superstitions. It is fear that is the cause of all our woes, and it is fearlessness that brings heaven even in a moment. Therefore, arise, awake, and stop not until the goal is reached."

From Dr S K Raina

India

Zimbabwe protests planned despite government crackdown

I am concerned about political challenges and corruption in Zimbabwe, which have led to the planned demonstration on July 31 in Zimbabwe countrywide (“How nations profit from Zimbabwe’s blood gold”, Gulf News, May 26). The massive government corruption and political challenges faced by a country which is endowed with abundant natural resources that include rich mineral deposits, wildlife, arable lands, forests, and surface and groundwater resources have made Zimbabweans angry and out of patience. The planned demonstration shows that citizens are being pushed to the limit by corrupt and brutal Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) leaders who have failed to rule the country. Government workers like doctors and nurses have been on strikes, because of lack of resources in both hospitals and clinics, and their peanut salaries with which they cannot buy even essentials. Citizens are denied freedom of speech, and human rights are abused by the government that is currently obsessed with abduction and arrests of anyone with divergent views. Powerful nations like the United Kingdom, USA, Canada, Japan, South Africa and New Zealand should support Zimbabweans on airing their grievances through demonstrations. These countries should force President Mnangagwa to resign soon before they pick up the mess left by the clueless, corrupt and careless government.

From Mr Tapiwa Muskwe

Stockwell, United Kingdom