Everyone has a right to live

It’s evident that nobody wants have a premature death (“Indian expat in UAE found infected by coronavirus”, www.gulfnews.com, February 11). Fearful people in coronavirus affected China wear protective masks and avoid mixing in large groups. But, we humans are not the only ones who want to avoid a premature death. The multitude of animals whose lives we so casually snuff out for nothing, feel exactly the same way and will do all in their power to save their precious lives. Sadly, despite their best efforts, they are powerless to save themselves from their killers. Isn’t it time we put ourselves in their shoes so to speak? Isn’t it time we recognised that we are not the only ones who want to avoid a premature death? Isn’t it time we recognized that others, besides us, desire to live - and have a right to live?

From Ms Jenny Moxham

Australia

Bullying: Take a stand

I hope the child that was bullied gets the best help, support and care she deserves so that this does not affect the rest of her life (“Dubai school takes ‘appropriate action’ after bullying video goes viral”, www.gulfnews.com, February 11). All schools in the UAE should step up and get behind anti-bullying campaigns. Stand together and make a difference to our children’s life and future.

From Ms Paula Swift

UAE

Wrong action by school

It is not right for parents to delay the payment of school fees, but that in no way justifies the action the school took (“Dubai school allegedly locks up students in gym for not paying fees”, Gulf News, February 11). This is an educational institution we are talking about, any sane person would think this way of handling the situation as absurd, and morally and legally wrong. What was the school thinking? Were they demanding fees or ransom?

From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh

UAE

Both deserve blame

Everybody is criticising the school, and while their actions are wrong, why are the parents not paying the school fees on time? If they can’t afford it then should change their child’s school, instead of putting their children in such an embarrassing situation.

From Mr Salman Javed Siddiqui

UAE

Respect natural resources

Human life is a miracle. We have paid nothing to get the life we are living. Life is free. Some says it is chemical fusion, according to some its God’s gift and to some, to give birth to a child and sustain life on Earth is the right of human beings. We are busy in our own lives, maintaining our cars, house, phone, work and more. If someone scratches our brand new car we feel bad because we paid a huge sum for it.

Recent natural tragedies are a parcel of our carelessness. Australia suffered bushfires. Indonesia experienced earthquakes. China, the world’s biggest manufacturing country in terms of output, has developed the coronavirus. It is time to think that we really need to stop constantly taking from this free gift, and maintain our environment. Teasing nature has reciprocity. Global warming is nothing new. Draughts and floods are not unusual. It’s all our fault. What are we securing for our generations to come? We have to take the responsibility of what is happening today and stand for environmental protection strategies. If we don’t, nature will keep us busy reminding in awkward ways. The environment is our real parent and we have to respect and balance this. Do not consider life to be free.

From Mr Parminder Singh Gohal

UAE

The #Megxit issue

Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back from their royal duties, so why is the world in panic (“Madonna offers her NY apartment to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle”, Gulf News, February 6)?

Why it is so astonishing and momentous if the golden couple have decided to pursue their lives the way they want to? Social media, newspapers, broadcast channels, radio and other platforms are spending too much time interpreting and speculations why the couple made this decision, and what will happen in the future. To begin with, everyone is entitled to live and work as per their preferences, be it the royal family, or anyone else.

From the time the world knew that Harry was getting married to Meghan Markle, we have time and again read revolting remarks in the press. However tough skinned, everyone reaches a point where enough is enough. I’m sure they would have thought their decision through. They would have thought about not having titles, and about not being frontline royals. It’s about time we start living in the modern time, where people’s decisions are respected. How would they make money, who would pay for their expenses? What will happen next? These are the questions to be figured out by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex themselves. I hope the couple finds peace in their new home in Canada.

From Ms Chaya Mathew

Dubai

Indian politics and parties

Like the faces of a coin, any given subject will have two opinions. While the Indian Parliament has passed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), there have been some revolt from other opposition parties. Being a democratic nation, everyone can have different opinions. Hence actor turned politician Rajanikanth commenting on the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is essential for our nation, and is his right. Moreover, as averred by many, NRC is a process undertaken even during the Congress party’s tenure and there should be no aversion to take the Census in 2021. Incidentally, the Centre too has clarified the NRC in the Lok Sabha. Hence, it is a step in the right direction. In our country it has become a practice for the opposition parties, to find fault with the ruling government.

From Mr N. Viswanathan

India

Don’t be scammed

In August 2019, I had consulted alternative healing centre in Dubai with complaints of neck pain and occasional muscle spasms in my torso. I was advised a comprehensive ayurvedic treatment, which was a course of 29 sessions. I joined by paying the full amount of Dh8,600, in advance. The treatment sessions caused a progressive worsening of the nature and frequency of muscle spasms. After four sessions of treatment, when it became impossible to even sleep at night, I reported the side effects to the doctor and a decision was taken to discontinue the course. It was agreed with the manager that I should receive refund of a proportionate balance from the full amount paid in advance. However, despite regular follow-ups and promises of imminent refund from the center over the past five months, I have not received any refund or money.

While lodging this complaint, for the non-payment of refund, in the public domain, I would also urge our readers to understand the possibilities of side effects for treatments like these.

From Mr Lalu Varghese

Dubai

Sri Lankan Independence Day

The preparations were made and the 72nd Independence Day of Sri Lanka was celebrated on February 4 (“UAE’s Sri Lankan expats celebrate national day in Dubai”, Gulf News, February 7). As a Sri Lankan student of a Dubai-based school, I take pride in being born in Sri Lanka, the land known for its hospitality and history. Having said that, it’s also with gratitude that I mention my life in the UAE. It has been safe and complete within the visions of universal equality. Dubai is currently the world’s most cosmopolitan city, with overseas residents making up three-fourth of the population. I have seen many nationalities celebrating their days of significant importance here. Currently in school, I am working with more than 86 nationalities from around the world, sharing stories of their forefathers, whose lives were free from greed and nourished with trust. The lessons they were taught were of simplicity and courage. In many groups, in school, I find a plethora; the values are in-depth. The goodness we accumulate from wherever we come from should benefit the whole world. I believe the greatness of a nation depends on what good they can present the world with.

From Mr Sanith Santhasa Piyadigamage

Dubai

Saying goodbye

A couple of days ago, I got a message that a loving friend had died. I couldn’t believe it. I had seen him recovering from bad health, but despite the recovery, he was still taken away. In my few years of association, I have seen this banker, and hockey player’s activities. I used to live with him for three and half years, and even after moving away, we still met almost daily.

He retired from working at the Reserve Bank of India. Apart from his profession, he had an interest in hockey and that was remarkable. I think he was even instrumental in getting a stadium built in Akkithimmanahalli in Bangalore. He has participated in many matches and won medals. Even as a banker he had good, friendly relations with his colleagues. He was the motivating factor to reestablish his gated community into a beautiful space. He was friendly, charming and always smiling. He is no more, but his legacy will continue and his motivation will be remembered by everyone. I cannot console his family but all I can do is pray for them.

From Mr K. Ragavan

Bengaluru, India