The Election Commission of India online registration for voter identification is useless (“Rahul Gandhi sheds Pappu image, will give Narendra Modi a tough fight in 2019 elections”, Gulf News, January 13). I had registered there some days back and on checking the status there I was informed that the “application has been disposed of”. After checking the Karnataka website all I got was error and data not found messages. Emails to the Election Commission of India offices in Karnataka also went unanswered. Subsequently I visited the office of the Election Commission in Mangalore and was informed that it was useless to apply on the website, and I would have to apply manually using hard copies of application forms and submit along with supporting documents. So I’m not sure if this is going to work now or not.