UAE: Survival story of a COVID-19 patient

My mum, Mumtaz Begum, aged 56 is an Indian national who came on visit visa to the UAE from Chennai in March 2020 to visit us in the United Arab Emirates (“Photos: Dubai field hospital bids farewell to last coronavirus patient”, Gulf News, July 07). On May 4, 2020, she got a fever and was taken to a private hospital where she was diagnosed with a urinary infection, and her coronavirus test came negative. Still, unfortunately, on May 9, 2020, she started feeling breathlessness after which she was taken to Sharjah government hospital by ambulance. We were not allowed inside the hospital with our mother, but the faculty promised us that they would take care of her. The emergency doctor informed us that our mum Mumtaz Begum is very critical, and she might not survive until the next morning, but they promised that they would do their best to save her as much as they could.

She was put on ventilator on May 9, 2020, and moved to Al Kuwaiti Hospital Sharjah on May 11, 2020, after being diagnosed with COVID-19. After all the support from the doctors and nurses, she was removed from the ventilator and tracheostomy done on June 1, 2020. She was given her mobile through which she was regularly in touch with her family. On July 16, 2020, her tracheostomy was removed completely, finally on July 23, 2020, she was discharged from the hospital after almost 75 days. Alhamdulillah!

I thank the UAE authorities for their unconditional support. By the grace of God and the humanitarian act of the Rulers of the UAE, we were able to celebrate the joy of our mum returning home without any more troubles.

Due to the pandemic situations, blood bank did not have enough blood for the patient during the need. However, when the group of blood donors of Kerala got to hear that we need blood for our mother, they arranged it. We can't thank all of them enough. Our trust in humanity has grown stronger.

Everybody around us supported the entire family mentally and emotionally in all ways that they could. We want to thank each and every individual that was standing with us like a pillar.

The world should learn from the UAE on how to take care of people.

Coronavirus: Do your bit, stay home

COVID-19 pandemic is something which can't be forgotten (“ Back to school in Abu Dhabi: All you need to know”, Gulf News, July 22). During this COVID-19 pandemic, people all around the world are being faced with many challenges, which are not limited to just #stayinghome. Working from home, having remote access, distance learning, not meeting people, and more restrictions are taking a toll on people. All around the world, there is a need for more hospitals, medical facilities, doctors, nurses and support staff. It has changed our lives and is still changing it in many ways. When it comes to our living, our jobs are at risk. We should be thankful to God for keeping us safe. We have embraced new ways to survive by wearing a mask and gloves, which is mandatory. Now, COVID-19 cases are decreasing day by day. And, the number of recoveries are increasing. Long live UAE. May Allah protect the whole world from this pandemic.

UAE: A home for everyone

I want to send my heartfelt gratitude to the UAE government and its people (“ COVID-19: UAE supports a global humanitarian lifeline for nations most exposed to coronavirus”, Gulf News, May 04). It has been my home for the past 20 years. I have had the best times of my life here. I don't see myself living anywhere else. My family came here in 1999, and we had four children in this beautiful country. We had hard times, too, times that made us feel unsettled, but we quickly overcame it. They know no other place as their home, and we don't want to move to any other country. May God protect the UAE, its Rulers and its people to overcome these times.

