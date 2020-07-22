India Image Credit: ANI

COVID-19 in India surpasses 10,00,000

Reports about Covid-19 reaching one million cases in India is distressing (“Amitabh Bachchan doles out life lessons during COVID-19 recovery”, Gulf News, July 16). The number of cases has doubled in less than a month, and the mortalities are also augmenting. As the Covid-19 numbers increase in India, many state governments and local municipalities would be tempted to reimpose or extend the existing lockdowns. It should be done with discretion, for continuous lockdowns will lead to more unemployment, hunger and even violence.

Authorities are facing a new type of problem in some cities. The fear of COVID-19 has sunk deep in the minds and psyche of many people, and they are just not ready to stir out of their homes. Four months ago, it was a problem to persuade people to stay indoors. Now, it is becoming challenging to encourage them to go to work due to the protocols.

The fact that the famous Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya, have also been impacted by COVID-19, has further startled people. The Bachchans are a very renowned and well-to-do family, living in spacious accommodation with all protocols in place. Yet, it impacted them. The entire country is praying for the recovery for the family.

It is becoming equally important to launch a drive to educate people on how to continue living with COVID-19 until a vaccine is produced. Hence personal hygiene, masks, social distancing, exercise and self- immunisation have to be advocated through social messages.

From Mr Rajendra Aneja

Mumbai, India

India: COVID-19 cases surge amid lockdown

It seems COVID-19 cases are rapidly spreading in India (“New lockdowns ordered as India COVID-19 cases near one million”, Gulf News, July 16). Despite a host of new measures implemented by the Indian government, the number of people infected with the virus has yet to come down. I believe this is due to people's carelessness, as many in the country are not following the rules put in place by the state for their own protection. As a result, the pandemic is now spreading faster than ever before. It is high time for the people of India to face the pandemic responsibly. It has changed our lives and is still changing it in many ways. When it comes to our living, our jobs are at risk. The whole economy is suffering. We should be thankful to God for keeping us safe. We have embraced new ways to survive by wearing a mask and gloves, which is mandatory. This is the new normal. Let us hope and pray that India will soon be COVID-19 free with complete freedom for all to work without any restrictions.

From Mr Hassan Shah

India

Facebook comment

Reader talks hope amid COVID-19 pandemic

Today we are in the midst of a global crisis, which is the COVID-19 pandemic (“All you need to know: Free or discounted health check-ups in the UAE”, Gulf News, July 07). The world economy is going downhill by the day. Everyone is living in an unknown fear, not knowing what our future holds for us. Uncertainty looms large on us, even for the next moment. Stress has started taking the front seat for most of us, trying times for our family, especially children to motivate and keep them sane in these testing times. We will fight it together and come out of it unscathed. We are together in this, the way we were in happy times and ready to bounce back. I'm happy that the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE is coming down, and I honestly believe it’s a group effort of the people of UAE and our authorities. The UAE will always be at the top as we have the best team to take effort at the right time. We have to live with our hopes held high and should follow the guidelines and face the pandemic responsibly and I believe, we will come out of this chaos for sure.

From Ms Beena Thomas

Abu Dhabi

Facebook comment