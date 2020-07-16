Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is recuperating from COVID-19 at a hospital in Mumbai, shared life lessons with fans on July 16.
The actor, who has contracted a mild strain of the virus, chose to warn his fans about ‘trend-setters’, a set of people who diminish the value of your own existence. In his eyes, there are six kinds of individuals that bring a person down.
“They that express jealousy, they who ever dislike all others, who remain dissatisfied, angered, ever doubting .. those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain filled with sadness .. whenever possible save ourselves from such trend setters,” tweeted Bachchan.
The legendary actor has also been posting poems and prayers on his social media accounts as he recovers.
Bachchan, 77, and his son Abhishek tested positive on July 11 and were admitted immediately to a hospital. According to hospital authorities, they are doing well and responding to treatment.
Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya also tested positive and are quarantining themselves at their villa in Mumbai.
Their four bungalows have been sealed off and marked as containment zones by BMC authorities.
Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan tested negative.
COVID-19 has touched the lives of several Bollywood stars including singer Kanika Kapoor, who was among the first Indian celebrities to get it, and Anupam Kher’s mother and brother.