Abu Dhabi: The return to school next term will be a completely different experience for schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi. From the implementation of social distancing to a temporary suspension of extra-curricular activities on the premises, both students and school staff will have to adjust to new models of learning as they work to keep safe in a world with COVID-19.

The education regulator, the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek), has released a parents’ guidebook on how 201 private schools in the emirate’s will resume in-class learning, as well as a set of policies to guide schools.

A survey of Abu Dhabi parents conducted in June had received responses from 63 per cent of parents, of whom 45 per cent had supported a return to in-class learning for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Here are some of the key takeaways from the Adek guidelines to parents and private school educators.

What do I tell children before school begins?

Speak to children about COVID-19: Let them know it is natural to feel anxious or nervous about returning to school. Have an open conversation, and reassure them about safety measures in place. Also be honest about the changes that they will encounter, including the need to wear masks, inability to be close to their friends and teachers, and their role in keeping themselves safe with social distancing and regular handwashing and hygiene measures.

If I am travelling, when should I return to the UAE in order to ensure my children can attend school from the start of the term?

Families must be present in the UAE at least 14 days before the school reopening date to comply with any health and travel requirements set by the government.

Do my children have to get tested for COVID-19 before the start of the term?

COVID-19 testing: Parents must arrange for children to undergo the COVID-19 PCR test before the start of the new academic year, and share the report with their school. Details on when the tests can be scheduled and where will be announced by the Adek soon, in collaboration with other authorities.

Is schooling mandatory for children this academic year?

Mandatory enrolment: It is mandatory for all children of schoolgoing age to be enrolled in school for the 2020-2021 academic year, the Adek has specified in its guide to parents.

How will schools help my child if he or she has faced loss during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Inform about loss: Parents must the school if a child has undergone bereavement or loss due to the pandemic.

Counselling: Schools have also been advised to address the effects of the pandemic through counselling, including hiring additional trained staff if required.

Will schools provide distance learning if my child is unwell?

Distance learning for the ill: Schools will provide distance learning for students who have a medical reason for not being physically present on campus. If a child has a high-risk health condition, he or she may continue distance learning, but this is subject to the provision of a medical certificate to the school.

Distance learning provision: Schools may also adopt models that incorporate some level of distance learning on a regular basis.

Schools are however not authorised by Adek to implement a full distance learning model, as was adopted in the previous term.

What are the different reopening models that schools can adopt?

Adek has specified five different models for school reopenings, and schools have to announce the model on their websites by July 30. Models may vary from grade to grade in the same school.

1. Full: Children will attend a regular full school day, every day.

2. Half-day: Children will attend half of a regular school day, every day.

3. Alternating days: Children will receive face-to-face learning at school on alternate days.

4. Alternating weeks: Children will receive face-to-face learning for two weeks on the school premises, and distance learning for the remaining two school weeks, every month.

5. Hybrid: Children will attend school following a combination of the other four systems.

Priority groups: In the selection of reopening model, Adek has also designated certain groups of students as most in need of face-to-face learning, which include children from kindergarten up to Grade 5, children with special needs, and students in their final or high-stakes assessment years.

Do I have to pay the full school fee if my children go to school for only half the day or on alternate days/weeks?

Full payment: Full tuition fee will apply to students, regardless of the mode of attendance and reopening model followed by the school.

Individual support: Parents facing financial constraints have been advised to reach out to school principals for support.

Homeschooling caution: Families who choose to homeschool may run the risk that children may have to repeat the grade once they get back into the system.

Financial considerations: Schools have also been advised to find financial resources and develop financial aid schemes that they can devote to students in need so that they can continue their education and avoid further social-emotional upheaval. These can include fee discounts, deferrals of payments, monthly instalments for term fees, etc.

Safety and hygiene

What special preparation will schools undertake?

COVID-19 task force: Schools have to set up a task force to conduct risk assessments before reopening, clean and disinfect the premises, map out transition areas, place signs and demarcate areas, and verify all staff and students undergo COVID-19 testing. The dedicated task force must have a leader, a first responder, a facilities supervisor, a contact tracing supervisor and a COVID-19 focal person for communication purposes.

Quarantine space: Schools will also establish isolation rooms to house children who suddenly display symptoms.

Flexible reclosure: The Adek has also instructed schools on partial or full reclosures in case people contract COVID-19 after school resumes.

How often will schools be disinfected and cleaned?

Disinfection: Schools will carry out a general cleaning and disinfection once every 24 hours. High-contact surfaces such as light switches, handrails, doorknobs, toilet seats, etc will be cleaned and disinfected every hour. Toilets will be cleaned and disinfected every hour.

Will schools provide for regular sanitisation?

In schools: Schools have been mandated to provide hand washing or hand sanitising stations in key locations around the school premises and on the school bus. All classrooms will have sanitising wipes, hand sanitiser and covered bins to maintain proper hygiene.

In buses: School buses must also have hand sanitiser dispensers at the entrance, and bus monitors should be provided with sanitising wipes and a waste bin.

Provide sanitisers: If children know how to safely use sanitisers, parents have been advised to provide them with a 70 to 80 per cent alcohol-based sanitiser that they can carry with them.

Does my child have to wear a face mask when going to school?

Age stipulation: Children who are older than 6 years will have to wear a mask. This means that KG1 and KG2 students do not have to wear a mask. Schools will also have to ensure children are wearing masks correctly, and provide training if required.

Face shields: If a child is unable to wear a mask, he or she may be allowed to wear a face shield if supported by a medical certificate. Students of Determination with hearing impairments may use transparent masks.

Additional masks: Parents must provide children older than 6 years with two disposable masks every day. Schools also have to maintain a supply of masks for students who may not have them or may have displaced or damaged their masks.

Cloth masks: Homemade cloth masks can be used by children.

During pickup and drop-off: All authorised personnel entering the school premises must be wearing a mask, including parents during school pickup and drop-off.

During meals: Children will be allowed to take their masks off during mealtimes, and they will have to maintain strict social distancing at these times.

Do my children have to wear gloves when going to school?

Use of gloves not necessary: Gloves are not recommended by Adek as they are less effective than handwashing in controlling the spread of COVID-19. However, they may be worn.

How and when will handwashing be encouraged?

Handwashing stations: These should be set up in key locations around the school, such as near access points, playgrounds, entrances to school buildings, in the kitchen, etc. They must be equipped with liquid soap, disposable paper towels, and posters with effective handwashing and drying instructions. Air dryers should not be used because these can circulate air in concentrated spaces. There should also be markings on the floor to allow for social distancing between people queuing up.

When to wash: Schools must encourage students to wash their hands with soap for 20 seconds when their hands are visibly soiled, before mealtimes, after using the washroom, after touching high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, handrails, etc, and after coughing or sneezing.

If not possible: In case handwashing is not possible, students can sanitise their hands using sanitisers and then wash their hands later.

Supervision: Younger children must be supervised when washing hands or using sanitisers, along with children with special needs.

What are the social distancing provisions in schools?

Students, staff and visitors will be expected to stay 1.5 metres apart at all times.

Classroom splits: It is likely that classes will be split into two or more groups to accommodate for social distancing requirements. To minimise exposure to others, children will remain in the same group until the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Small class sizes: While Adek has not mandated a maximum class size, the regulator has advised schools to keep classes small enough so that every student can effectively hear and see the teacher.

New teaching areas: Some schools may convert non-teaching areas such as gymnasiums and libraries into classrooms.

Fixed seats: Classrooms will be configured to maintain a 1.5 metre distance between children, and children will be assigned fixed seats for the semester.

Learning bubbles: Younger children who find it difficult to maintain social distancing in KG and early primary grades may be grouped into “bubbles of up to 10 individuals”. A bubble is a group of students and staff members who spend the entire day together and do not interact with other students and staff.

Student queuing: Students will queue outside the gate to enter, maintaining a 1.5 metre distance from other families or students. School are allowed to stagger entry and exit times for students to avoid large crowds.

Pick up: Parents will be allowed to remain in the designated waiting area to pick up a child for a maximum of 10 minutes. During this period, they will be required to maintain a 1.5-metre distance from other people.

Demarcation: Areas where queuing is common, and small spaces like bathrooms, must be demarcated with standing intervals.

How will schools limit exposure of children to too many people?

Authorised personnel: Only authorised personnel who meet health requirements are allowed to enter school premises. These include enrolled students, school staff, and contract staff like security guards, janitorial staff, canteen staff, and other people for maintenance.

Unauthorised personnel: Under the new standards, many people who were earlier allowed to enter school premises will be considered unauthorised. These include parents, guardians, unenrolled siblings of students, and other personnel whose tasks can be carried out without entry.

No parents on premises: Parents will not be allowed on the school premises, unless they are supporting a Student of Determination. Exceptions can be made to allow one parent to accompany a KG or early Cycle 1 student, if needed.

Bus groups: Children who use school buses will also be part of a fixed “bus group” so that their exposure to other children is minimised.

What symptoms will prevent entry of authorised personnel?

People will not be allowed to enter school premises if they show the following symptoms: fever, cough, bodyache, fatigue, shortness of breath, sore threat, running nose, diarrhoea, nausea, headache, loss of smell or taste.

Parents who note these symptoms in children are encouraged to keep children home until they are resolved.

How will entry and exit be made safe?

One-way access: All access points will be converted into either entry or exit at a certain time. Schools are also recommended to use as many access points as possible to prevent crowding.

Temperature screenings: Non-contact temperature screenings will take place of all people before entering the school. Thermal scanners are recommended to maximise flow.

Only one parent: Only one parent or guardian can accompany a child during pickup or drop-off.

How will bus transport be made safe?

Reduced capacity: Buses will operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, and children will be required to maintain distance while on the bus.

Assigned seats: Children will be assigned seats on the bus for the entire semester.

Temperature checks before boarding: Temperatures will be checked before boarding the bus, and children with elevated body temperature will not be allowed in.

Bus groups: Children who use school buses will also be part of a fixed “bus group” so that their exposure to other children is minimised.

Private transport recommended: The Adek has also encouraged parents to transport children to and from school as much as possible in order to ease the pressure on the school transport system.

What will be done if my child falls sick?

Quarantine rooms: In case a child falls sick at school, he or she will immediately be moved to the designated Quarantine Room, where they will be monitored by a school nurse.

Parents pickup: Parents will be contacted immediately to pick up sick children from school.

No medicines given: Schools will not administer any medicines to your child. Instead, the school will inform you about the nearest hospital and COVID-19 testing centre.

COVID-19 positive children: If a child tests positive for COVID-19, parents must inform the school so that they can take measures to secure the health of other students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus. Information about a child will not be shared with anyone other than the relevant government authorities.

How will breaks be organised in school?

Social distancing: Students will receive regular breaks during the day. However, these breaks will likely be very different from what they experienced in pre-COVID times: students will have to maintain a 1.5m distance between themselves and their friends.

No access to playground equipment: For the initial period after reopening, playground equipment like swings and slides will be off-limits to reduce chances of cross-contamination.

Masks off during lunch: Children will be allowed to take off their masks to have lunch under supervision.

Will schools provide meals for students?

No cooking: Schools will not be allowed to cook on the premises.

Provide food from home: Adek has advised parents to provide meals for children from home as much as possible. Schools are allowed to provide certain pre-packaged items.

Learning during COVID-19

Will schools organise extra-curricular and sports activities?

No PE: Physical education at school is suspended until further notice, but virtual activities may be provided.

Reduced extra-curricular activities: Schools may also reduce the number of cultural activities on offer, including music, art and performing arts classes.

How will learning change in the COVID-19 era?

New lessons: Schools will offer sessions for children on a range of especially relevant topics, including cyber safety, dealing with loss and/or bereavement, dealing with anxiety etc, in order to support them in navigating these challenging times.

Focus on core learning face-to-face: During face-to-face hours of instruction at school, Adek has recommended that schools prioritise core subjects like Arabic, Islamic Studies, English and Mathematics. Schools will focus on core subjects during the next phase and integrate all other non-core subjects into numeracy and literacy learning as much as possible. Non-core subjects can be offered in distance learning mode to support students’ emotional well-being.

Bridging gaps: Schools have also been asked to carry out student learning evaluations to identify areas where children need additional support to overcome any learning loss experienced during school closure and distance learning.

Special needs integrations: For children with special needs, schools are mandated to develop Individual Education Plans and a risk assessment for him/her following consultation with parents.

Exposure to COVID-19

What should I do if my child contracts COVID-19?

Inform the school: If a child tests positive for COVID-19, parents are mandated to inform the school so that they can take measures to secure the health of the other students and staff who may have been exposed to the virus.

Will the school inform me if my child is exposed to a person with COVID-19?

Mandated to inform: Schools are mandated to inform parents in case their child has been exposed to a patient of COVID-19 while at school.

Install the app: Parents must ensure that they install the Al Hosn app on their phones, as well as on any phones their children use. This will help authorities trace contacts in case of an incident.

What information should I provide to schools before the start of the term?

Updated contact information

Updated medical records for students

Special arrangements, if required

Experience with bereavement or loss during the pandemic

COVID-19 test results

In turn, schools have been instructed to stay in close contact with parents after reopening. This may mean weekly newsletters, text-message updates or emails. However, all meetings and discussions with staff and administration will have to be done remotely.

What should I do before sending my child to school every day?

Check for symptoms: Parents must ensure that their children do not have a fever or any symptoms such as cough, breathing difficulty or body aches on a daily basis.

Make sure the app is working: Parents must ensure that the Al Hosn app is installed and functioning on their phones and that of their schoolgoing children.

Provide additional masks: Parents must provide children older than 6 years with two disposable masks everyday.

Provide a sanitiser: For children who know to use them, parents should provide a 70 to 80 per cent alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

What should I do outside school to keep my child safe?

Adek has also requested parents to minimise exposure outside school by following certain key measures:

Stay away from crowded places and large gatherings.

Maintain social distancing at all times.

Wear a mask.

Follow safety measures during play dates and extra-curricular activities.

If your child experiences COVID-19 symptoms such as cough, fever or breathlessness, do not send them to school, and seek immediate medical care.

Teach children to maintain a 1.5-metre safe distance from others, to cover their coughs and sneezes, and to wash hands with soap multiple times a day for 20 seconds at a time.

How can I report any concerns about safety at school?