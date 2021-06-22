Dubai skyline Image Credit: WAM

COVID-19: A note of gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Government

This news made me want to write a note of gratitude to the Abu Dhabi Government, especially the health department (“Abu Dhabi second on the list of world’s best cities”, Gulf News, July 16). On May 25, my wife and I turned positive on the COVID-19 test result. It took us some time to accept that things change and routines change from that moment. From getting the tracker watch, going into isolation, consoling worried near and dears, taking care of our son who is still negative, the list goes on and on. But, we never had to worry. From that moment, the Abu Dhabi health department was with us. They called us every day for health updates, delivered food at home, collected medical waste and laundries from home, and gave us instructions to follow. We felt it was a holiday break. Abu Dhabi health department made such a system, and there is no lapse at all. And, it is not a surprise Abu Dhabi Second on the list of the world’s best cities this year, and sure will be first on the list next year. My family is grateful to the Rulers of the country, the health workers, and all those who are working tirelessly on the frontlines.

From Mr Sasikumar

Abu Dhabi, UAE

Road safety in Abu Dhabi

Nowadays, there are many people using rechargeable bikes and e- scooters on Abu Dhabi roads (“Want to ride an e-scooter in the UAE? Here is all you need to know”, Gulf News, April 15). At times, I cannot even see these bikes as they jump in front of the car out of nowhere. These riders use these bikes and scooters on main roads as well as on-road tracks. A few days back, there was news about the demise of a 5th-grade child who used a scooter and ran into a car. Therefore, people who ride these scooters and bikes on the main road should be more careful, and authorities should look into violations.

From Ms Shaniya Yousuff

Barbora Krejcikova wins French Open

Kudos to Czech professional tennis player Barbora Krejcikova for her remarkable maiden slam title victory at the French Open (“French Open: Krejcikova first Czech in 40 years to lift women’s title”, Gulf News, June 12). She became the first Chech woman to do so, 40 years after former tennis player, Hana Mandalikova's victory in 1981. Until Serena Williams's unfortunate loss, no one ever thought that there would be a new champion. So, it could be a double win for Krejecikova at the French Open if she wins the doubles title on Sunday. Anyway glad that the new generation is dominating the limelight in women’s tennis. Who knows, we may have a new male tennis champion, too, this year.

From Mr Vinay Mahadevan

French Open: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas

Kudos to the tennis player, Novak Djokovic, for his remarkable comeback win after losing the first two sets against Stefanos Tsitsipas (“Djokovic beats Tsitsipas to win French Open title”, Gulf News, June 13). Of course, this is neither the first nor the last time he has won, after losing the first two sets. This titanic win has earned him the third place in history, first in the open era, to win four consecutive slams twice - others being Roy Emerson and Rod Laver. This win should be a morale booster for Djokovic to win the Wimbledon title to get on par with Federer and Nadal. I wish him the best in the coming months. With this win at the French Open, he again proves that he is a champion player and deserves to be the World No.1 player.

From Mr N Mahadevan

Tamil Nadu, India