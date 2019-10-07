Ask the newsroom

Readers ask Gulf News editors questions Image Credit: Gulf News

Too much negativity?

Gulf News is almost completely filled with crime news. It’s too much negativity. Gulf News needs to focus more on happy and peaceful news. It’s only about rape, murder, war, and hate speech. We need to read more about the country we live in; its advancements, achievements, people, and places.

From Ms Suman Menon

UAE

Thank you for your feedback. We report the news as it happens, there is no bias in the coverage. We do present stories of courage, triumph of human spirit and humanity every day. However, sometimes all the pain and conflict in the world overshadows that. But, we take your opinion on-board and will bear it in mind for future coverage planning.

Gulf News