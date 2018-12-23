As it stands now in the last few trading days of 2018, major stock indices around the world, and particularly in Europe, Britain and North America, are on course to end the year in a spectacularly dismal fashion. The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will look to have its worst performance since 2009, the Nasdaq closed on Friday at its lowest level in 15 months, while London’s FTSE has given back all the gains it made in the past two years.