As the world struggles with the increasingly devastating impact of climate change, the UAE has again put its words into action in the global fight against global warming.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan has pledged to double UAE’s already running investment of $50 billion to tackle the effects of climate change around the world. At an international virtual meeting on Friday of leaders of 17 major economies, hosted by US President Joe Biden, Sheikh Mohamed stated that country has already invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 40 countries, and it plans to double that amount in the next 10 years.

“The UAE continues to honour its commitments on climate action and is on track to submit its revised NDC [Nationally Determined Contribution],” the President said on Twitter. The NDC is an international formula to cut emissions and tackle the effects of climate change.

Threat of global warming

For years, the UAE has been in the vanguard in addressing the threat of global warming and its deadly effects on our planet. Abu Dhabi will host COP28 next year, which is expected to review nations’ commitments as per the Paris Agreement 2015 and draw urgent action. The UAE was the first Arab country to sign and ratify the agreement, and the first in the region to announce a net zero by 2050 plan.

“For more than 15 years, the UAE has demonstrated a proven track record in progressive climate action and multilateral cooperation, as well as playing a leading role in investing in renewable energy both domestically and internationally, which have led to the UAE’s selection as the host country of COP28 in 2023,” Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Special Envoy for Climate Change, commented after Friday’s meeting.

The UAE’s continuing support for global efforts also aims to motivate others to take serious action to mitigate the risk of global warming, which can no longer be ignored. Climate change effects were visible in the past few days with devastating floods, raging fires, powerful thunderstorms and a dangerous heatwave, threatening a third of the US population and hundreds of millions more in other parts of the world.

Parts of Africa struggle with extreme drought conditions due to the increasing desertification of once vast green areas. Europe has been struggling for weeks with unusually extremely high temperatures.