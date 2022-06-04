1 of 4
NO INITIATIVE IS TOO BIG OR SMALL WHEN IT COMES TO CLIMATE ACTION : As we get ready to observe World Environment Day on June 5, it is time for all of us to take a pledge and do our bit to ensure a cleaner and greener tomorrow for this planet we call home. And each one of us can do our bit, in our own small ways, to achieve this objective. Remember: No effort is too big or small when it comes to working for a cause such as this. Take, for instance, the case of Emirati Ali Darwish Al Zaabi. He has collected 2,550 used glass bottles of a fruit drink for recycling. There are families from other emirates who have joined hands with Al Zaabi to promote his noble initiative. This is just one simple instance of how a singular effort can metamorphose into collective action for the good of all living beings that inhabit Planet Earth. Time for action is now. Let’s get going. [COMMENT BY: Sanjib Kumar Das, Assistant Editor]
YEMEN TRUCE EXTENSION A GOOD SIGN: The extension of a two-month ceasefire that ended on June 2 by warring Yemen parties is welcome news. Under the UN auspices, the Saudi-led Arab coalition and Al Houthis entered a two-month ceasefire on April 2, which included allowing commercial flights to and from militia-held Sana’a and entry of fuel ships into Hodeidah port and lifting of the siege on Taiz city. The parties have largely held the truce, but they are yet to reach an agreement on Taiz. Needless to say, the Saudi efforts are praise worthy in this path towards peace. Now is the time to implement in full the terms of the ceasefire in the interest of Yemenis who are on the brink of famine. Regional and international support will be critical for this. Also, the UN should ensure Al Houthis will not use the truce to regroup and prepare for possible future battles. [COMMENT BY: Stephen NR, Senior Associate Editor]
SWIATEK AND GAUFF SET FOR BATTLE IN FRENCH OPEN FINAL: World number one Iga Swiatek faces Coco Gauff in the final of the French Open today and we could be in for a very exciting battle on Court Philippe Chatrier. 18-year-old American Gauff will have a tough task as she tries to beat the Polish ace who is on a 34-match unbeaten run. Indeed 21-year-old Swiatek, champion in Paris in 2020, is the favourite. She has won the last eight finals that she has played but she could find the going tough against Gauff who is yet to drop a set in this year’s competition. The teen sensation is aiming to become the youngest American to win a Grand Slam since Serena Williams won the US Open in 1999. She will have to successfully stifle Swiatek’s brute force if she wishes to lift the famous trophy. [COMMENT BY: Imran Malik, Assistant Sports Editor]
CELEBRATING MORE THAN JUST ACTORS: The IIFA Rocks event that took place on June 3 in Abu Dhabi saw Bollywood stars descend to not only celebrate music and dance, but to also honour people who work in technical fields in the industry, such as lighting, editing and sound. These unsung heroes are an integral part of the movie making process and are often in the background. It’s important to show them the acclaim they deserve and praise their efforts to improve upon movies and their craft. Such awards are their time to shine on stage. [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor - Features]
