Just as it opened new frontiers in governance and leadership by setting up ministries of Happiness and Tolerance, the UAE has once again brought into focus the power of intent with the announcement of the world’s first virtual Ministry of Possibilities by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The naming of the ministry is a distinguishing feature in itself as it confers a high status to possibilities and their contribution to nation-building, while at the same time eliminating the idea of the impossible from the dictionary of progress. It is a strategy that has been integral to UAE’s achievements.

The Ministry of Possibilities’ myriad approaches all work towards a unifying purpose: Updating the government structure and the way it works so that it can develop pre-emptive solutions to address national issues within a specific time frame.

To begin with, the ministry’s model of functioning is laid on a strong foundation: It will be run by Cabinet members. This ensures a collective, and not an individual, responsibility and is a clear and innovative departure from norm, demonstrating the ability of the UAE’s leadership to consistently seek unusual systems to harness development. A great example of the latter is also to be found in the ministry’s resolve to include well thought-out risks as a core pursuit. Risk evaluation is a powerful but often unused tool in governance that can pave the way to progress by increasing the chances of creating more benchmarks in development. Not many countries give it the credence it deserves but the UAE, by taking the path not trodden, has once again shown its characteristic courage.