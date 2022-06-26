For decades the Michelin star awards have long been considered to be the most prestigious accolades that could be bestowed on a restaurant. They are coveted, hard to earn and even harder to maintain.

Across Europe, the annual announcement of the Michelin awards are greeted with fanfare, with food fans booking tables and travelling hundreds of kilometers simply to enjoy the unique culinary and dining experience offered up by those deemed worthy enough to be offered a single star, never mind two. Indeed, any recognition in the coveted Michelin Guide is considered to be a professional accolade in any chef’s or restauranter’s career.

Earlier this week, the awards were presented in Dubai for the first time, marking a culinary and professional milestone for the worthy winners and those named by the judges. Simply put, there is no compromise made by any judge anywhere — and to receive a star or similar award means that the staff at the establishment, the service, the food is beyond reproach or fault.

Eleven restaurants received Michelin Stars in Dubai, with a total of 69 eateries recognised across the city.

Two restaurants, Il Ristorante and Stay, were awarded two stars while nine were given one star, and 14 were recognised as Bib Gourmand restaurants. One got a Green Star for sustainable gastronomy and 44 were selected to be part of the Dubai Michelin Guide.

To all, well done – and now the real work begins in maintaining those high standards each and every time a plate of food leaves the kitchen or a diner comes to order.

Michelin Stars is awarded for outstanding cooking primarily, with the judges taking into account the quality of the ingredients, the harmony of flavours, the mastery of techniques, the personality of the chef as expressed in their cuisine and, just as importantly, consistency both over time and across the entire menu.

Any restaurant serving any cuisine can qualify, and the emphasis is on delivering food on every plate that is of the highest culinary and professional standard.