‘From’ (+OSN): When a family in an RV comes across a fallen tree, they don’t think too much of it — but it’s this moment that will change their lives. It marks their entry into a ‘locked zone’, i.e. a village they can’t leave and where monsters hunt humans at night. Can they survive their new circumstance, is there a way out? We can attest to the binge-worthiness of this one.
‘RRR’ (Netflix): Okay, so some things are tough to believe and some things are too fantastic to take seriously, but this movie about friendship and loss and freedom and duty, set in 1920 India, sticks with you anyway. Two men — one who has travelled from the jungle to retrieve a girl taken hostage by the British and the other, an officer in the army — become firm friends without realising that they are also bitter enemies. Can their friendship survive?
‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ (Netflix): In this series, based on a game, a Dragon Knight who just about survives a run-in with a dragon finds himself teaming up with a princess and getting involved in a quest that he knows nothing about.
‘Chorri’ (Amazon Prime Video): Married couple Hemant and Sakshi, who is expecting, find themselves on the run after money-lenders knock at their door. When they hide in a village — in a spot far from civilisation — Sakshi begins to experience supernatural occurrences. This is horror not only because of the ghostly happenings; it also speaks of female infanticide and the terrible price childbearing women in rural India often have to bear.
‘A Time to Kill’ (Netflix): After a 10-year-old Black girl is brutally raped and beaten in 1984 Canton, Mississippi by two white men, her father kills the perpetrators. Now, as the main breadwinner of the house languishes in prison, he must count on his friend, the lawyer Jake, to convince the jury to let him walk free. The story of race, bias and justice is based on a John Grisham book of the same name. Keep tissues with you when you sit down for this one.
‘Elvis’ (UAE cinemas): From Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes a movie about one of the world’s most loved musicians, Elvis Presley. It stars Austin Butler as the titular star and Oscar-winner Tom Hanks as his manager Colonel Tom Parker. The film explores Presley’s troubled life and his music, and looks at his dynamic with his manager over 20 years.
‘The Black Phone’ (UAE cinemas): A shy 13-year-old boy Finney Shaw is abducted and held in a basement by a masked killer. He soon starts getting calls from a disconnected phone from the child murderer’s previous victims, as they try to make sure Finney doesn’t face the same fate as them.
‘Man Vs Bee’ (Netflix): Rowan Atkinson is here to give you a big laugh over the weekend with his new hilarious role. The renowned comedian stars as a lovable dad Trevor who takes on a new job as a housesitter in an opulent mansion filled with priceless items. When a bee arrives on the scene, Trevor has trouble keep everything under control.
‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ (UAE cinemas): There’s nothing quite like some Bollywood drama to liven up your weekend. In this star-studded movie, Anil Kapoor acts as a 50-something husband who is bored of his marriage to his wife (Neetu Kapoor). Their son (played by Varun Dhawan) is also contemplating divorcing his wife (Kiara Advani). How do these couples resolve their marital woes?
‘Only Murders in the Building’ (Disney+): This unique and witty show follows three strangers (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who are obsessed with true crime podcasts. When a death occurs in their building, they suspect that it’s not a suicide but a grisly murder. They then start investigating the death and start their own podcast about it.
