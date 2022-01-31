The UAE’s security remains formidable in the face of another cowardly attack by the Al Houthi terrorist group. The country’s air defence forces successfully intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched on the UAE by Al Houthi militants on January 31, 2022.

In a statement, the UAE defence ministry said that it had “full readiness to deal with any threats,” adding that it will “take all necessary measures to protect the UAE from any attacks.”

This is the third such attack in the last two weeks and it appears that Al Houthis underestimate both the strength and resilience of the UAE. Not only was the missile successfully intercepted and downed, but the UAE moved swiftly and destroyed the launch site of the ballistic missile at Al Jawf in Yemen within a window of half an hour.

Several countries, including the US, have condemned the attack, which was in complete violation of international and humanitarian laws.

In a statement, the US State Department noted, “We condemn the latest Houthi missile attack on Abu Dhabi. While Israel’s president is visiting the UAE to build bridges and promote stability across the region, the Houthis continue to launch attacks that threaten civilians.”

Redesignate Al Houthis as terrorist organisation

While the global condemnation of the attacks is a clear sign that the world stands against the menace of Al Houthi terrorism, it is time that the militia are redesignated as a terrorist organisation. The group has not only escalated their attacks against the UAE and Saudi Arabia, but is increasingly threatening regional peace and stability.

Notwithstanding the Houthi provocation, the UAE is determined to continue on its path towards contributing to building a stable and prosperous region for all.

The country’s leadership has time and again reassured the world that threats by terrorist organisations like Al Houthis will be firmly dealt with and the UAE will continue to be an oasis of peace and security.

Following Monday’s attacks, the UAE’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) said air traffic in the country is operating as usual, operations of all flights are running normally, and there is no impact on flights and airports as a result of the missile attack.