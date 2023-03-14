Dubai: With Hong Kong’s ‘hello, Hong Kong’ ticket giveaway, UAE residents can potentially win free tickets to go to Hong Kong in May . If you do plan to visit Hong Kong, then you will need to know the current Hong Kong visa/entry permit policies for visit purposes. Here are three visa/entry permit situations you need to know.

1. Visit Hong Kong visa-free

Nationals from 164 countries can visit the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) visa-free and stay for a period of time ranging from 14 days to 180 days.

Additionally, if you hold any of the following travel documents, you can also visit Hong Kong without a visa:

- HKSAR Passport

- Hong Kong Re-entry permit (for entry from the Mainland of China and the Macao Special Administrative Region only)

- Hong Kong Seaman's Identity Book

- Hong Kong Document of Identity for Visa Purposes provided that the document is valid or the holder's limit of stay in Hong Kong has not expired.

- Travel documents bearing one of the following endorsements:

• "Holder's eligibility for Hong Kong permanent identity card verified."

• "The holder of this travel document has the right to land in Hong Kong. (Section 2AAA, Immigration Ordinance, Cap. 115, Laws of Hong Kong)"

- Hong Kong Permanent Identity Card.

What if I want to stay longer than my visa-free period in Hong Kong? In general, nationals who are visiting HKSAR visa-free for a period of time - which can vary depending on your eligibility for the visa-free stay - must leave Hong Kong within that period. If you have a special/urgent need to stay longer, you can apply online for an extension of your stay, within 14 days before the expiration of your stay. You can read about the detailed terms and conditions of the extension, and fill in the ‘application for extension of stay for visitors’ via this link: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/online-services/applyextensionstay/visitor.html.

2. Visit Hong Kong with a visit visa

According to the Immigration Department of HKSAR, in these two situations, you should apply for a visa or entry permit before travelling to Hong Kong:

- If you wish to visit or transit via the HKSAR but do not enjoy the visa exemption concession.

- If you want to stay beyond the entitled visa-free period.

Nationals from the list of countries need to apply for a visa or entry permit when visiting HKSAR. Nationals from these 20 countries will need to hold a valid visa when visiting HKSAR, including those who are in transit and stay at the airport:



1. Afghanistan

2. Central African Republic

3. Congo (democratic republic of) (Formerly known as Zaire)

4. Cote D’Ivoire (republic of)

5. Eritrea

6. Gambia

7. Guinea-Bissau

8. Iran

9. Iraq (please see remarks)

10. Korea (democratic People's Republic of)

11. Liberia

12. Libya

13. Nigeria

14. Rwanda

15. Sierra Leone

16. Somalia

17. South Sudan

18. Sudan

19. Syria

20. Yemen (republic of)



Nationals from these nine countries (except for holders of diplomatic and official passports) need to hold a valid visa when visiting HKSAR, including those who are in transit and remain at the airport:



1. Angola

2. Bangladesh

3. Burundi

Cameroon

4. Congo (republic of)

5. Ethiopia

6. Ghana

7. Nepal

8. Sri Lanka

9. Togo

Holders of diplomatic and official passports can visit HKSAR visa-free for a stay not exceeding 14 days



Nationals from this country (except for holders of diplomatic and official passports) need to hold a valid visa when visiting HKSAR, including those who are in transit and remain on the airside:



Pakistan

Holders of diplomatic and official passports can visit HKSAR visa-free for a stay not exceeding 30 days



Holders of diplomatic and official passports from these nine countries can visit the HKSAR visa-free for a stay not exceeding 14 days:

1. Azerbaijan

2. Cambodia

3. Kyrgyzstan

4. Laos

5. Moldova (republic of)

6. Myanmar

Tajikistan

7. Turkmenistan

8. Uzbekistan

9. Vietnam



Additionally, nationals from these countries or holders of specified passports/travel documents listed below, need to apply for a visa to visit Hong Kong:

• Albania (holders of Albanian non-biometric passports)

• Costa Rican provisional passports

• "Documento de identidad y viaje" issued by Costa Rican government

• Cuba

Georgia

• Lebanon

• Nicaragua

• Palestine (state of)

• Special Peruvian passports

• Senegal

Serbia (republic of) (holders of Serbian non-biometric passports or Serbian passports issued by the coordination directorate in Belgrade)

• Solomon Islands

• Tongan national passports

• Tongan protected persons' passports

• Tuvalu (with national status stated as 'I-Tuvalu')

• Uruguay passports issued under decree 289/90

• USA diplomatic passports

• Vatican service passports

• All 'stateless' travel document holders



Visit visa types

These are the visit visa types in Hong Kong:

- Leisure visit

- Transit

- Business visit

- Family visit

- Other visit types

Documents needed for a visit visa

You will need to prepare the following documents in advance for a visit visa in Hong Kong:

- Filled ‘application form for entry or visit/transit in Hong Kong’. You can access the form via this link: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/forms/forms/id1003a.html.

- A valid travel document, such as your passport.

- A recent photograph of you. You can refer to the photo standard given below.

- Proof of your financial standing, such as bank statements.

- Proof of employment (if applicable), such as salary slips.

- Proof of transportation arrangement, like your flight tickets.

- Proof of the proposed leisure visit to Hong Kong, such as an itinerary (for leisure visit only).

- Proof of the proposed visit in a third destination, other than your departing country or region, after visiting Hong Kong, such as flight tickets and itinerary (for transit only).

- For business visit, these are the additional documents you need to prepare:

• Proof of the proposed business visit to Hong Kong, such as an invitation letter issued by a local Hong Kong company.

• The sponsor’s business registration certificate.

• Filled ‘application form for entry for visit/transit (sponsor) in Hong Kong’, completed by the sponsor. The sponsor can access the form via this link: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/forms/forms/id1003b.html.

- For family visit, these are the additional documents you need to prepare:

• Proof of relationship with a Hong Kong sponsor.

• Proof of sponsor’s legal stay status in Hong Kong, such as Hong Kong identify card and visa.

• Filled ‘application form for entry for visit/transit (sponsor) in Hong Kong’, completed by the sponsor. The sponsor can access the form via this link: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/forms/forms/id1003b.html.

- Any additional, supporting documents that are required by the Immigration Department of HKSAR for your case.

Photo requirements - The photo should show your full face with clear facial features.

- The photo should have a plain white background.

- The size of the photograph must be 40mm (width) X 50mm (height). The size from chin to crown for the person in the photograph should be 32mm to 36mm.

- The digital image type should be .JPEG.

- The digital file size should be 5MB or below.

- The digital image size should be at least 1200 pixels (width) X 1600 pixels (height).



Application submission

If you are living in the UAE, there are three ways in which you can submit your application after you prepare all required documents:

1. Online submission

You can access the online platform to fill in the application form and upload documents, via this link: https://webapp.es2.immd.gov.hk/applies2-client/visa-app-duet/en-US/declaration.

2. Post to the Hong Kong Immigration Department

Alternatively, you can choose to post all necessary documents (completed and signed) directly, or through the local sponsor in Hong Kong, to this address:

Receipt and Despatch Sub-Unit

Hong Kong Immigration Department

Second Floor, Immigration Tower

7 Gloucester Road

Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Make sure your payment for the post is complete and there are no pending payments required. This is because underpaid mail items will not be accepted by the Immigration Department of HKSAR. You also need to make sure a return address is made available for your postage.

3. Submission to the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE

You can also contact the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE for submission of all documents (Indian nationals should submit all documents directly to the Immigration Department of Hong Kong).

Contacts of the Chinese embassy and its consulate in the UAE If you are in Abu Dhabi, you can contact the consular department of the Chinese embassy. Here is their contact information:

• Phone number: 02 4434276

• Email address: abu-dhabi@csm.mfa.gov.cn

If you are in Dubai and other northern emirates, you can contact the Chinese Visa Application Service Centre for help:

• Phone number: 04 3711711/05 89732538

• Email address: dubai@visaforchina.org



Processing time

It normally takes four weeks to process a visit/transit visa application upon receipt of all the required documents.

Fees

As listed on the Immigration Department of HKSAR’s website, the fees are HKD 230 (Dh107.7) for an ordinary visa and HKD120 (Dh56.19) for a transit visa.

4. Visit Hong Kong with entry permit

Other than mentioned visit visa options, Hong Kong also offers various entry permits and visa schemes for you to consider. They include:

- Working holiday visa scheme

The purpose of this scheme is to facilitate cultural and educational exchange between Hong Kong and the participating countries. Nationals from the participating countries listed below, aged between 18 and 30, whose main intention to visit Hong Kong is to holiday, can apply for this scheme.

They can take up short-term employment and/or enroll in short term study or training course during their stay in Hong Kong, under certain conditions. You can contact the Immigration Department of HKSAR using the contact information given below for more details.

- HKSAR travel pass

The aim of this scheme is to enhance the mobility of frequent business travellers to Hong Kong. Frequent visitors who hold valid passports and are eligible to come to Hong Kong without a visa or entry permit for visit purpose can apply for it, under certain conditions. You can contact the Immigration Department of HKSAR using the contact information given below for more details.

A list of working holiday visa scheme participating countries: • Australia

• Austria

• Canada

• France

• Germany

• Hungary

• Ireland

• Italy

• Japan

• Korea (Republic of)

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Sweden

• United Kingdom



Contacts

It is always advisable that you contact the Immigration Department of the HKSAR, before you travel there or in case you have some questions regarding your visa/entry permit type. Here is their contact information:

- E-service hotline if you need technical assistance in using the online service: (852) 3128 8668. Working hour is between 7 am to 11 pm daily.

- General enquiry hotline: (852) 2824 6111. Working hour from 8:45 am to 5:15pm, Monday to Friday, and from 9am to 12 noon on Saturday, except for public holidays).

- General enquiry email address: enquiry@immd.gov.hk.